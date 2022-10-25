WINE and food lovers now have the opportunity to reward the heroics of the hospitality businesses of flood-ravaged Broke-Fordwich area.
The vineyards, wineries, cellar doors and tourist stay operators are largely back in business and, having fought back against the deluge, they now need a flood of visitors.
Details of the area's wine producers can be found on brokefordwichwinetrail.com.au.
Broke folk have shown remarkable resilience - typified by husband and wife winemaking team Susan Frazier and Adam Bell at their 712 Wollombi Road, Broke, Whispering Brook vineyard.
The vines were above the Broke flooding but the property was cut off for three days and lost power and water supply. Roads and fences were damaged and the cellar door closed and the guest house bookings refunded.
Although the soil has been saturated, Susan is optimistic that the vines will produce a good 2023 vintage and she is looking forward to staging annual events like the Long Table Lunch.
Whispering Brook has made a speciality of the Portuguese grape varieties of touriga nacional, the arinto white and the red sousao, tinto cao and tinto roriz (called tempranillo in Spain).
The wines are at whisperingbrook.com and the 165 Rodd Street, Broke, cellar door and visitors can take tours that centre on Portuguese and traditional Hunter grape varieties with offerings of light food platters. There are also immersive sessions on Whispering Brook's olive oil and table olive production.
Oscar Martin, owner the Australian biodynamic farming trail-blazing Krinklewood operation says his vines avoided extended inundation and flooding didn't reach the winery, cellar door and residence.
Like the rest of Broke, however, Krinklewood was hard-hit by damaged internal roads and infrastructure.
Encouraged by the fact that Krinklewood had produced some of its best wines in wet years, he is confident of a bumper 2023 vintage under the control of multiple show gold medal-winning winemaker Valentina Matoresco and vineyard and farm manager Chris Martin, formerly from renowned Tasmanian Stefano Lubiano biodynamic vineyard. The Wollombi Road cellar door is open Friday to Monday for tastings and sales. Buy also at krinklewood.com.
Oscar, 40, the co-founder of multimillion-dollar youth-focused Pedestrian pop culture website, became a Hunter Valley vigneron by buying the wellspring of biodynamic winegrowing, with its 19-hectares of eco-friendly vineyard shunning pesticides and herbicides.
THIS luscious Krinklewood 2007 Fortified Verdelho has 17.5% alcohol, viscous amber hues and rich raisiny front-palate flavour. Quince, pecan pie, lychee and nutty oak feature on the middle and toffee characters play at the finish. At the Wollombi Road, Broke, cellar door and krinklewood.com.
PRICE: $65 (375ml).
DRINK WITH: lychee tart with Turkish delight sorbet.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
FROM an Italian-origin grape, the Greenway Wines 2019 Favoloso Fiano has green-tinted straw hues, ginger blossom scents and vibrant pear front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows nectarine, kiwifruit, biscuit and mineral elements and flinty acid at the finish. At the 350 Wollombi Road, Broke, cellar door and greenwaywines.com.au.
PRICE: $36.
DRINK WITH: spring rolls.
AGEING: four years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
A MIX of merlot and the Portuguese touriga nacional variety, this Whispering Brook 2022 Rosé has 13% alcohol, watermelon pink hues and violet scents. The front palate shows frisky raspberry flavour, the middle palate blueberry, pomegranate and toffee apple and the finish slatey acid. At whisperingbrook.com and the 165 Rodd St, Broke, cellar.
PRICE: $28.
DRINK WITH: sushi.
AGEING: drink now.
RATING: 4 stars
