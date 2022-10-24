At the tender age of 21, Tessa Tamplin already feels as though she has ticked off most of her goals.
The high-velocity fullback has represented her country, at under-16 and under-20 level, and played professionally in Europe.
She has lived and breathed football on a daily basis during a season with Swiss giants Servette and featured in the Champions League.
Now, on returning to Newcastle, Tamplin hopes to use the experience to help guide her home-town team to A-League Women's success.
"I had all of these goals and I've already hit them, so the next step is tricky," Tamplin told the Newcastle Herald.
"I just wanted to come home so I guess my goal now is to put my best foot forward here and help out the Jets as much as I can.
"I want to inspire the younger girls, particularly those coming through the Academy, that it is possible to reach Champions League from the Academy.
"For the team, I want us to reach the best results we can. So top four, or winning the league would be amazing."
The Redhead-raised right-sided fullback earned a contract in Switzerland after a break-out 2020-21 season with the Jets.
Tamplin went from being a Jets scholarship holder to a contracted player and had 30 appearances for Newcastle before making the European move.
Servette finished second in the Swiss League, made the round of 16 in Champions League and reached the Swiss Cup semi-finals while Tamplin was there.
"It was very different to Australia and definitely an adjustment but an incredible experience," Tamplin said.
"There was definitely times that I struggled, being away from home, the language and there's a very different feel to football there, but overall it was really good.
"I've definitely grown as a person and a player."
Newcastle announced her return two weeks ago.
"I missed home like crazy - family, friends," Tamplin said.
"For a long time football was my main priority. After achieving what I did overseas, I feel like it maybe shifted.
"It's still a massive priority but it shifted to more a home feeling and that's definitely what brought me home."
Jets coach Ash Wilson expects Tamplin to prove pivotal as Newcastle look to play a high-tempo brand of football and target a return to finals after a five-year absence.
"She's very attacking minded, very quick, very fit," Wilson said.
"During her time over in Switzerland she was able to do a lot of work on her technical game and she's come back with a great attitude.
"She wants to do well for her home town and it gives us lots of flexibility with her in the squad."
The Jets began pre-season training last week with an eye on their first game of the ALW season away to Brisbane on November 19.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.