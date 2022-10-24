Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets set to gain from Tessa Tamplin's European experience with Swiss side Servette: A-League Women

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tessa Tamplin is back in Jets colours and keen to use the experience she gained playing in Europe. Picture by Grant Sproule, Newcastle Jets

At the tender age of 21, Tessa Tamplin already feels as though she has ticked off most of her goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.