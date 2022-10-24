Newcastle Herald
Hunter owners Australian Bloodstock stay in Melbourne Cup mix with Gold Trip

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
October 24 2022 - 10:00am
Gold Trip. Picture Ciaron Maher Racing

Hunter-based syndicators Australian Bloodstock have kept Caulfield Cup runner-up Gold Trip in the frame for a Melbourne Cup (3200m) start as the contenders narrowed to 34 at fourth acceptances on Monday.

