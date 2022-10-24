Hunter owners Australian Bloodstock stay in Melbourne Cup mix with Gold Trip

Hunter-based syndicators Australian Bloodstock have kept Caulfield Cup runner-up Gold Trip in the frame for a Melbourne Cup (3200m) start as the contenders narrowed to 34 at fourth acceptances on Monday.
Gold Trip, at 57.5 kilograms, is safe in the 24-horse field at Flemington next Tuesday but he will need to recover from his ninth-placed run in last Saturday's Cox Plate (2040m), which came a week after his narrow defeat to Durston in the Caulfield Cup (2400m).
Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, and owners Australian Bloodstock, are set to make a call on a Cup start late this week.
Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell said before the Cox Plate that Gold Trip was "horrendously weighted" in the Cup. However, the plan was to push on if Gold Trip ran well and came through unscathed.
Gold Trip was held up for a run after a poor start in the Cox Plate and was not fully tested. Eustace told Racing.com on Sunday that Gold Trip ''pulled up like he hadn't gone around. He wouldn't have blown a candle out so we're looking at running him in the Cup.''
The only Hunter-trained Cup hopeful, Kris Lees-prepared Luncies, was among 13 to drop out of contention on Monday.
Luncies was 38th in the order of entry among third acceptors and Lees chose the Geelong Cup last Wednesday as the Cameron Handicap runner-up's last shot at making the field. He was ninth after being caught wide throughout from an outside gate.
Lees was looking to the Queen's Cup at Flemington on November 5 as Luncies' fallback target.
Australian Bloodstock import Rodrigo Diaz was another to miss his last chance in the Geelong Cup and connections did not pay the $4000 fourth acceptance fee.
Other to drop out were Great House, Le Don De Vie, Persan, Nerve Not Verve, Midnight Blue, The Amazonian, Regal Lion, Wyclif, Inspirational Girl, Attorney and Team Captain.
The last ticket into the race goes to the winner of Saturday's group 3 Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington.
As it stands, Geelong Cup winner Emissary is 24th in the order of entry after gaining a 0.5kg penalty for his victory.
Turnbull Stakes (2000m) winner Smokin' Romans, at 23rd in the order of entry, could give Maher and David Eustace a third runner in the race next to Gold Trip (fifth) and Grand Promenade (18th).
Chris Waller-trained Newcastle Cup winner Durston is aiming to become the 12th horse to complete the premier Cups double after his Caulfield Cup victory.
Waller, who also has Crystal Pegasus (22nd) in the frame, is chasing back-to-back wins following Verry Elleegant's dominant victory 12 months ago.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
