Our Candidate to target Beauford after thrilling Cessnock Cup win at Newcastle

The Kris Lees stable will look to the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) on Hunter day next month with Our Candidate after he lifted late to win the Cessnock Cup (2100m) on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday.
On a heavy 10 track carrying 62 kilograms and sitting more than four lengths off the lead with 200m to go, $2.30 favourite Our Candidate looked in trouble in the $40,000 feature before surging to the line under jockey Aaron Bullock to beat Dragon Dream by a long neck.
The effort came after a first-up third in the Port Macquarie Cup for the eight-year-old Australian Bloodstock import, which has come back twice from tendon injuries.
Lees Racing's Andrew Le Jeune told Sky Racing The Beauford, to be held on November 12 at Newcastle, could be next for Our Candidate after the dramatic win.
"I'm not sure he really wanted to be where he was and he was flat-footed a little when they came around the turn, but he's a good horse," Le Jeune said.
"He's got a bit of class about him. The weight, he was carrying it for a reason. That was a super run, to come from where he has, that's a super effort."
Bullock said: "He's a tough little bugger and he puts in all the time, but I've got to give credit to the girlfriend, Amelia Denby. She does all the work on him and she'd be proud of him.
"It was a good win. I can tell why she wants him after he's finished racing."
It was part of a home treble for Lees on the day.
Gun Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons, fresh from a Randwick win aboard Socrates on his 21st birthday on Saturday, took four-year-old mares Lanova and In The Blink to victory for boss Lees.
A $12 chance in a seven-horse field for the fillies and mares benchmark 58 handicap (1350m) to open the meeting, Australian Bloodstock's Lanova was pushed out early to gain a slot behind the leaders before proving the strongest late in a blanket finish.
Pierro mare In The Blink was dominant in the eighth race, a class 1 handicap over 1150m.
She raced midfield before taking over at the 200m mark and kicking clear to win by almost three lengths with Gibbons sitting up before the line. It was her second win in 14 starts.
"It was good to see her finally do that," Gibbons said of In The Blink.
"She'd promise you the world on the bridle and she'd just always give you an atlas."
Perhaps the most impressive winner on the day was the Angela Davies-trained Karedada in the 1200m colts and geldings maiden.
Gibbons' father, Andrew, placed Karedada alongside leader Rockbarton Pat before calling on him for an effort at the 250m mark. The three-year-old quickly took over and exploded clear for a six-length win at his second start.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.