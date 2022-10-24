Newcastle Herald
Our Candidate to target Beauford after thrilling Cessnock Cup win at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 24 2022 - 9:00am
Jockey Aaron Bullock carrying the Australian Bloodstock colours. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club

The Kris Lees stable will look to the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) on Hunter day next month with Our Candidate after he lifted late to win the Cessnock Cup (2100m) on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

