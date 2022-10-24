A MAN who claims he was shown the body of murder victim Danielle Easey has said he was "off his face" on drugs and alcohol when he says a woman confessed to stabbing the 29-year-old.
Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry have pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Easey at a house at Narara in August, 2019 and are currently facing a five-week trial in the NSW Supreme Court.
Jeremy Princehorn, a former associate of accused killers Justin Dilosa and Carol McHenry, spent another day in the witness box on Monday and was asked about a conversation he claims he had with Ms McHenry after he says he was shown the body of Ms Easey.
Public Defender Tony Evers, for Ms McHenry, suggested to Mr Princehorn that at no stage had he asked Ms McHenry about the "body in the bedroom".
"Yeah, I asked her who killed her," Mr Princehorn said. "She said she stabbed her."
Mr Princehorn denied a suggestion from Mr Evers that Ms McHenry was "an easy person to blame to deflect attention from you".
"The only time you say you had a conversation with Ms McHenry about this body in the bedroom was at a time when you had taken ice, cannabis, bourbon and beer," Mr Evers suggested to Mr Princehorn. "And your mind was so confused you don't know what you heard, isn't that right?"
Mr Princehorn replied: "I'm not sure. "I'm pretty sure I heard it. "But, yeah, I was off my face."
The trial continues.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.