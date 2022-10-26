Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Food

It's World Champagne Day at QT Newcastle on Friday. Cheers! | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
October 26 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fun fact: my drink of choice is champagne and sparkling wine (dry). If you, too, are partial to bubbles, perhaps consider heading to QT Newcastle this Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.