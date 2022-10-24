Rookie driver Tom Callaghan scores maiden success at Newcastle

Teenage reinsman Tom Callaghan scored his first winner after making a bold move on the Melanie Elder-trained Man From Braavos at Newcastle on Monday.
In just his ninth race drive, the 16-year-old brother of star reinsman Jack Callaghan took Man From Braavos forward mid-race to sit outside leader Betterthanfederer in the last.
Callaghan, who works for his father, Morisset trainer Mark Callaghan, urged Man From Braavos to the lead approaching the home turn and they skipped clear of the field in what proved a winning move.
Man From Braavos, a $4 chance, won by 5.7 metres from Bettor To Be Tricky in a 1:55:4 mile.
The win, his seventh at the track, extended Man From Braavos' lead in this year's Newcastle horse premiership.
It also capped a successful meeting for the Louth Park-based Elder family.
Melanie's brother, Brad, steered home three winners, including $8.50 chance Im Boo, which was also his fifth success as a trainer.
Elder's other driving victories on Monday came with race favourites Mykindoffeeling, trained by his dad, Darren, and the Jake Mitchell-prepared Ghostly Courage.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
