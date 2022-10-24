Newcastle Herald
Rookie driver Tom Callaghan scores maiden success at Newcastle

October 24 2022 - 9:30am
Tom Callaghan. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Teenage reinsman Tom Callaghan scored his first winner after making a bold move on the Melanie Elder-trained Man From Braavos at Newcastle on Monday.

