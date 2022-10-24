NEWCASTLE City Hall was awash with rainbow colours on Saturday night at the return of the Twisted Cabaret.
A sold-out crowd of 270 people turned out for the event which included drag shows and cabaret from high profile performers Danni Issues, Freddie Merkin, Foxxe Faux and Cleo Rapture.
It was the first time Twisted Cabaret had been held since the inaugural event in 2019 due to pandemic restrictions, and people came to let their hair down.
"The room was full of diversity, inclusion and love and everyone was just having a good time," Newcastle Pride president Lee-Anne McDougall said.
Twisted Cabaret was part of Newcastle Pride's month-long festival celebrating the LGBTIQA+ community, which culminates on November 5 with the Fair Day at Hamilton's Gregson Park, followed by the After Party at Argyle House.
"It totally gives the community a place to belong, safe places they can come and enjoy themselves and that sense of community and being together and celebrating," McDougall said.
