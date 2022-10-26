If the early signs are any indication, Jets coach Ash Wilson has a lot to be excited about.
Pre-season training began last week for Newcastle's A-League Women's side with their campaign kicking off against Brisbane in Queensland on November 19.
As opposed to previous campaigns, Wilson already has nearly a full complement of players already in work.
In all, the squad will comprise 17 contracted players and four scholarship holders with a focus on being able to produce tireless and gritty performances.
"When we were putting the squad together, it was firstly the style of play that we wanted to implement and what characteristics did we need in certain positions to allow that to happen," Wilson said.
"We also really looked at what areas we wanted to strengthen. We want to continue with this brand of football that reflects our town. It's very hard-working. It's very positive. They want to see their team getting forward but also working hard to chase back.
"We also looked at character as well. People with fantastic attitudes who are here for the right reasons. They want to work hard and so I'm really looking forward to working with this lot."
International talent has been brought in to strengthen the Jets as they target a finals appearance for the first time since 2017-18. The Jets finished eighth last campaign with 10 points.
American defenders Emily Garnier and Cannon Clough have been announced with two compatriots, both attacking players, to come.
"They've got a lot of quality and composure on the ball. They're fit, and having those players in your team fills the players around them with a bit of confidence," Wilson said. "Emily is a centre-back. She's an out and out defender. She's tall. She's composed on the ball. She's got good passing range. She's deceptively fit and quick. She actually beat Lauren Allan in the fitness test, so that was pretty good. Cannon is predominantly a fullback. But she's very attacking minded and gives us a bit of flexibility in those wide areas."
The bulk of the squad is home grown. They increased the local contingent with the re-signing on Wednesday of Josie Morley.
"With more teams coming into the competition, we also have to think about the best ways that we can grow not just the Academy but give opportunities to players that have got high potential in our local area," Wilson said. "To make sure that they're continuing to be pushed in an environment where they can reach the level quickly."
The competition has been expanded from 14 games to 18 this campaign with the addition of Western United and a short five-week pre-season does not give Newcastle much time to prepare.
"It's a bit frustrating and definitely opens up more challenges in terms of you have to start pretty quickly and there's not a lot of time to build into the intensity," Wilson said.
The Jets have trial games against ALW rivals Western Sydney on November 5 and Sydney FC on November 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.