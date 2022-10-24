Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Missing girl Kytaya Bolt-Wells: police appeal for information into whereabouts of missing girl from Port Stephens

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:08pm, first published 9:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have appealed for information to find missing 13-year-old girl Kytaya Bolt-Wells. Picture supplied.

POLICE have appealed to the public for help to find a missing girl from Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.