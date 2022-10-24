POLICE have appealed to the public for help to find a missing girl from Port Stephens.
Kytaya Bolt-Wells, 13, was last seen on Kingston Parade at Heatherbrae about 3:30pm on Saturday.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were notified when she couldn't be found and have started investigating her whereabouts.
Police and Kytaya's family hold serious concerns for her welfare given her young age.
She is described as being about 165cm tall, of thin build, with brown eyes and long brown hair.
Police report she was last seen wearing a black 'Champion' jumper, black tracksuit pants with a skull shape pattern and white Nike 'TN' shoes.
Officers believe she may be using public transport and could be making her way toward the Sydney CBD.
Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
