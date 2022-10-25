Newcastle Herald
Missing girl Kytaya Bolt-Wells from Port Stephens found, police report

Updated October 25 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 8:00pm
13-year-old Kytaya Bolt-Wells has been found. Picture supplied.

A teenage girl who went missing from Port Stephens on Saturday has been found, police said.

