A teenage girl who went missing from Port Stephens on Saturday has been found, police said.
Police appealed to the public after Kytaya Bolt-Wells, 13, was last seen on Kingston Parade at Heatherbrae about 3:30pm on Saturday, with serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were notified when she couldn't be found.
Following inquiries, Kytaya was found about 4.15pm on Tuesday and returned home.
Police said they would like to thank the community and media for their assistance.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.