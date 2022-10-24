Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Mudhoney to headline the 2023 edition of The Gum Ball at Dashville

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:50am, first published October 24 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grunge legends Mudhoney are coming to The Gum Ball in 2023. Picture: Supplied

AMERICAN punk legends Mudhoney will headline The Gum Ball in 2023, in what will undeniably be the biggest act to play Dashville in its near 20-year history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.