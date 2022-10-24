AMERICAN punk legends Mudhoney will headline The Gum Ball in 2023, in what will undeniably be the biggest act to play Dashville in its near 20-year history.
The seminal Seattle four-piece last toured Australia in 2014 and Gum Ball will be part of a mammoth odyssey spanning April and May across six states, in a mix of solo and festival shows.
Mudhoney have had an enviable career spanning over three decades, 13 studio albums, five live records, and endless headline shows around the globe.
Their debut single Touch Me I'm Sick and 1992 hit Suck You Dry cemented them as pioneers of the late '80s early '90s grunge explosion, alongside the likes of Nirvana and Pearl Jam, with their sound an instrumental foundation of the era.
The 18th Gum Ball will also feature Sydney two-piece noise band Party Dozen, Rob Younger's (Radio Birdman) The New Christs, Brisbane rock band Full Flower Moon Band, singer-songwriter Darren Hanlon and rising Sydney indie band Flowertruck.
The first announcement also features Wilsn, Turtle Skull, Boomchild, Trip Fandino, and Tall Shaun & The Resolution Blues.
Newcastle will be represented by Rum Jungle, Cormac Grant Band and Daphzie, aka Lili Crane.
More acts are yet to be announced.
The Gum Ball will be held at Dashville in Lower Belford on April 21 to 23. Tickets are on sale through dashville.com.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.