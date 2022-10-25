Hunter TAFE teachers call for 'salary justice'

TEACHERS from TAFE NSW's Hamilton campus have called for better pay and working conditions, ahead of a full-day strike on November 2.
NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin Waight said more than 30 people stopped work for an hour in protected industrial action on Tuesday - their first since 2011.
"The TAFE members highlighted salary justice as a key issue, the need for pay parity with school teachers," Mr Galvin Waight said.
"Currently TAFE teachers are [paid] 7 per cent below a school teacher and we all know the issues there, around shortages in school teachers being caused by being underpaid.
"Another big concern was excessive workloads and then not being able to attract the best and brightest from industry.
"Thirdly the end to casualisation, which has crippled TAFE and our teachers needing secure jobs to be able to train the youth of the Hunter.
"Casual work is precarious work so people flock to permanency. That's why it's not just for the teachers but for the students too, that they deserve a permanent teacher."
A spokeswoman for TAFE NSW said it was "disappointed" the federation was "encouraging" members to take industrial action, which she said "would hinder the supply of job ready graduates to industries that are already facing skills shortages".
She said TAFE NSW opted not to seek changes to provisions in the existing agreement, including productivity gains, because it wanted to pass on the government's maximum 2.53 per cent salary increase as "quickly as possible".
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.IN THE NEWS:
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead's education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
