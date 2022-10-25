'Culture wars' the enemy of national pride

INTERESTING insights on the lack of Australian pride from Herald reader, Adam Walton (Letters, 24/10).
Without doubt, 'boganism' is a factor and an exclusionary, often embarrassing, part of Australian anti-intellectualism - a hangover from the cultural cringe that has taken deep root in our society.
I'm not sure that patriotism and loyalty to one's country is defined only by flag raising or singing the (contentious and moderately unpopular) national anthem at sporting fixtures. I agree, wholeheartedly, that neither is it found in expressing happiness on Anzac Day, celebrating the opportunity for drinking to excess, gambling and behaving badly, the clear domain of boganism, while others observe the day with the reverence and honour it deserves.
We can't outlaw the mullet or halt the elevation of dim-witted disrespect and lack of pride in cultural diversity. But we can engender cultural relativity through education, acknowledge our enormous capacity for intercultural connections and successes through the arts, and empower our leaders to look outward to the global village for the sharing of ideas. We may not be able to explain pluralism to bogans but we can vote for it and can create art that depicts it, and we can make gradual cultural change toward greater acceptance of it.
In the meantime, we can identify those in positions of power, who engage in the politicisation of issues, creating culture wars to further the vested interests of their party or enterprise, which serves to divide the nation. These people are the real enemy of pluralism and national pride.
YOUR recent editorial ("ICAC Awabakal land sale corruption report raises questions about broader operation of NSW Aboriginal Land Rights Act and Crown Land transactions") was disappointing.
The individuals in this corruption case acted outside the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (ALRA) and the Awabakal LALC members. Your editorial even acknowledges that individuals are ultimately responsible for their own behaviour. But the Herald then goes on to group the entire Land Rights Network with this corrupt 1 per cent, which is misguided and untrue.
No legislation is going to completely safeguard against those individuals that intend to do the wrong thing. NSWALC does not tolerate corrupt individuals in the land council system. We are a mature, well governed network, and we expect the full force of the law is applied to corruption.
There are 120 Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs) in NSW. They operate successfully and provide service to the Aboriginal community and the broader community. The network is much broader than just land, they provide a range of supports include housing, employment, health and education to their community.
When done in line with the ALRA, the ALRA stipulates very strict rules for how Aboriginal Land Councils can deal with their land, including disposals, which requires members' special approval, which is a higher approval threshold than other member decisions. The network handles land dealings regularly.
In 2018 NSWALC introduced a land development capability which enables Local Aboriginal Land Councils to work with us and reputable developers to ensure they fully realise the value of their land for the benefit of members.
In relation to accountability, probity and transparency, the NSWALC LALC financial reporting policy stipulates the financial reporting obligations of LALCs, including the obligations for the preparation, verification, and certification of LALC financial statements.
LALC financial statements and reporting are key transparency and accountability mechanisms for ensuring members and NSWALC can adequately and confidently assess the financial position and management of a LALC. LALC board members also undertake mandatory governance training.
The ALRA is a vehicle for Aboriginal social, economic, and cultural benefit. Restoring economic independence and prosperity is essential to our survival as a distinct, self determining people. Economic independence is also necessary to unlock the full potential of Aboriginal Land Rights and ensure the effective management of land that has been returned.
NSWALC is working through the findings and recommendations of the ICAC report into Awabakal LALC and a formal response will be provided to ICAC.
I'M really tired of people whinging about environmental activism.
We should applaud those who risk life, limb and freedom for the benefit of all.
Our precious planet, our beautiful ocean and our magnificent wildlife are all at serious risk due to pollution, exploitation and rank selfishness. Our own future is at risk and the lives of all of our neighbours too.
Yes, it's inconvenient to be held up in traffic and sure, we don't want to see school disrupted but really, how fantastic to see our children engaging in community action that's actually worthwhile.
Look at all the other nonsense we readily disrupt schools for.
The heroes of our own history were most often regarded as irresponsible, criminal and annoying by their contemporaries.
If we have a future at all, history will list those who gave their all to get us there as the true heroes of today.
We should stop whinging about these people.
Rather, we should join them, encourage them and support them.
WHEN is a pick-up zone not a pick-up zone? Answer: at Newcastle Airport.
I picked up a passenger on Monday night. I used an airline app to ensure I arrived just as they were landing, thinking I was doing the right thing by not being in the pick-up zone for any longer than necessary. But as soon as I stopped, I was greeted by an official telling me it was illegal to stop in the pick-up zone unless the person I was waiting for was literally standing on the pavement.
I now understood why the roads into and around the airport were full of circulating cars and others parked where they could or just blocking the road. But the pick-up zone was in pristine condition with not one vehicle in it.
With the main carpark nearest the terminal closed and the other about five minutes' uncovered walk away with unpredictable weather, quite reasonably I thought I could stay in my vehicle in the pick-up zone for five minutes to wait. If I overstayed, then move me on. No problems.
Instead, I was treated to another official calling me cheap for not paying for parking (a minimum of $5).
I had to do the circuit twice before my passenger and I were able to use the pick-up zone as they walked a different way.
If Newcastle Airport is a gateway to our region, then I cannot think of a more unpleasant and inflexible way to greet people here. Officialdom gone mad.
ADAM Walton (Letters 24/10) encourages us to be prouder of Australia. Certainly, there is much to be proud of, but there has also been much to be ashamed of: the most recent being our treatment of East Timor and resources. I surprise many people when I state that I consider myself a citizen of the planet who was fortunate to have been born in Australia. In my opinion, patriotism has been the cause of untold death and destruction.
COME From Away is a welcome addition to the city's offerings. This is a major event that will not shut businesses, will not close city roads, will not damage parks, will not prevent access to other attractions and will not lock a suburb down for many weeks. Nor does it valorise alcohol, gambling and speeding! It is a fine example of the major event selection and management that CN should be pursuing.
MICHAEL Parris appears to have had a dig at the Supercars event ("Contract shows race perks for government", Herald, 22/10), revealing all the freebies that the government get during the Newcastle 500. I would like to challenge Michael to write an equally exposing article about the perks given to a Knights game or the NRL grand final or maybe what was given when the Matildas played in Newcastle or the upcoming Elton John concert, just to name a few.
AS we know, Robodebt was announced by Labor in 2011 as a new automated scheme to claw back millions from unscrupulous Centrelink recipients. The principles of the scheme were justifiable, however, as with some computer systems, they do not discriminate and some people were inappropriately implicated. The principles of the scheme were implemented and controlled by bureaucrats, not politicians. To state the "scheme was weaponised to something completely different to the original" is asinine and misleading.
I RECKON Greens leader Adam Bandt has been anxious to get the ball rolling on a federal ICAC and make its subsequent inquiries retrospective, so that certain Coalition politicians may be snared in their net, for past indiscretions. However, Greens senator Lidia Thorpe's little dalliance with former Rebels bikie boss Dean Martin may have just taken the edge off Mr Bandt's enthusiasm for prompt ICAC investigations.
NEW Zealand is a nation of athletes. The Kiwis certainly showed the Aussies how to play cricket on Saturday. Pound for pound they must be the best sporting country in the world.
