'Culture wars' the enemy of national pride

We can't outlaw the mullet or halt the elevation of dim-witted disrespect and lack of pride in cultural diversity. But we can engender cultural relativity through education, acknowledge our enormous capacity for intercultural connections and successes through the arts, and empower our leaders to look outward to the global village for the sharing of ideas. We may not be able to explain pluralism to bogans but we can vote for it and can create art that depicts it, and we can make gradual cultural change toward greater acceptance of it.

