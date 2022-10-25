Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: 'Culture wars' the enemy of national pride

By Letters to the Editor
October 25 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Culture wars' the enemy of national pride

INTERESTING insights on the lack of Australian pride from Herald reader, Adam Walton (Letters, 24/10).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.