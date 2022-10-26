Council shouldn't get free pass on tickets

NEWCASTLE council's code of conduct specifically precludes any employee accepting (CoC 6.9) "Gifts or benefits which exceed $50 in value. Gifts and benefits of more than token value include, but are not limited to, tickets to major sporting events".
So how does council reconcile its acceptance of 100 three-day passes to Supercars, 500 Saturday tickets, and a free fully-catered corporate box, (Herald 22/10)?
Have any of these "gifts or benefits" been given to council staff or councillors? If so, does that create "a sense of obligation on your part, or may be perceived to be intended or likely to influence you in carrying out your public duty" (COC 6.5.c)? It raises the question as to whether councillors and council staff are in breach of their own code of conduct to accept such benefits.
WE know that the Port of Newcastle container penalty was hidden from the public and Parliament before it was exposed by the Herald in 2016 and that its very existence was denied.
By its current actions ("Port bill must have real teeth", Herald, 21/10), Parliament wants the public to believe that the Treasurer's statutory capacity to effect lease transactions for the state's three major ports was without limitation. Parliament wants the public to believe that the Treasurer was authorised to penalise the government under section 6 of the "Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012" (PAAT Act), which says: "The Treasurer has and may exercise all such functions as are necessary or convenient for the purposes of an authorised transaction."
Parliament is setting a dangerous precedent. When the words "as necessary or convenient" are included in future acts of Parliament, it would mean that the nominated minister has unlimited statutory authority to do anything, and to hide actions taken from the public and Parliament.
VERY true Peter Rossetti (Short Takes, 20/10), pubs used to shut at 10pm, although 10pm closing seemed to be all but done away with by the late '70s or early '80s.
Up until 1955, pubs in NSW shut at 6pm, but incidentally, pubs didn't shut at 6pm until 1916, and before this, they would stay open until 11 or 11.30pm.
Sunday trading was actually first introduced (briefly) in NSW pubs in 1862 (granted, only for two hours), but at this time, women were prohibited from holding a liquor licence if they were widowed or not married. In fact, women were not allowed in public bars until 1965, and Indigenous Australians were prohibited from purchasing alcohol at all until the same year.
And before this, Canberra was under prohibition law for an entire 18 years (from 1910-1928). But just as different species evolve to adapt to their environments, society has always adapted to change, this being commonly known as progress.
So I'd like to believe that we as a society have moved on from such archaic and draconian times, but I think that some people simply don't wish to move on.
I WOULD like the Treasurer to explain how the war in Ukraine is affecting our cost of living expenses.
I don't understand why the basic food items increase due to that war. We don't supply them with bread, milk, fresh fruit or vegetables. Yet every time he talks about the budget he says the war impacts on our cost of living. We don't sell electricity or water to them, but are told it does impact - somehow.
First we had COVID and there were so many things that affected us with that. I understand that side of things. Then we have a trillion dollars in debt that was inherited from a previous government (partly agreed to by the Labor Party). Another cop out as all successive governments have always inherited debt from the previous administration.
I just don't think that this government, or any government, is up front with us and they rely on anything but the whole truth.
IN response to the article "Loo closure madness" in the Port Stephens Examiner on October 20, I would like to support the importance of amenities (toilets) at key visitor destinations, particularly the Tomaree Headland, which is the most popular attraction in Port Stephens.
Port Stephens is competing with other tourist destinations, particularly on the north coast of NSW, and therefore it is important that we are competitive by providing at the very least basic services such as toilets.
Two of the key attractions for tourists at the headland are the summit and the WWI relics, which are managed by the national parks and wildlife service so I think they should be playing a key role in providing the necessary services to meet the needs of the thousands of people who traverse the summit and gun emplacements every week.
Being a past tourism manager at another location, in my view it is so important that the tourism products such as the Tomaree Headland meet visitor expectations.
Maybe our tourism authority should also be keeping a watchful eye our key operators to ensure we are providing the basic services so that we remain competitive.
I AGREE fully with Debra Forbes. I lived in close proximity to the Delany for 19 years. When I built my townhouse I included noise reduction glass in our bedroom to reduce noise that I thought would emanate from the Delany. In all the years I lived there I never heard a noise come from inside the Delany. Yes, noise from hooligans outside, but is the inner city, embrace it all or move back to the 'burbs with me.
CONGRATULATIONS to the Diamonds for taking the tough stance of standing up for their values and rejecting sponsorship from organisations that do not align with their principles. As former Diamonds captain, Sharni Nordor stated "We have put too much into our sport to give social licence to a company whose profit-at-all-cost attitude puts our future in danger. Be better". We can only learn from their hard decision and be better ourselves by not allowing fossil fuel companies to buy social licences/acceptance that hides their destruction of the planet.
PRIVILEGE should not go hand in hand with licence but often it does to the detriment of us all.
REGARDING Netball Australia dropping the $15 million sponsorship. Put simply, it's case of wanting your cake and eating it too. It sounds like cricket will be next. Perhaps they should all read George Orwell's novel 1984.
WHY should Lidia Thorpe resign over a previous relationship? After all we had a prime minister who had a close association with a paedophile protector. Much worse.
MESSAGE to Lidia Thorpe. There is no such thing as an ex-bikie president. You can check out but never leave the gangs.
IT would appear the British can't govern themselves. Perhaps it's time for Australia to take charge of their own destiny.
CONSERVATIVE politics has completely lost direction worldwide. The embarrassment of the British government. The embarrassment of Trump and the Republicans in America. And of course Morrison in this country. They are unfit to lead in a world that needs positive direction. Great to see that we have that direction with the Albanese government.
IN the article on Isobel Menzies (Herald, 18/10), it is stated military conscription ended in 1972 under the 'then PM Robert Menzies'. Gough Whitlam was PM from December 5, 1972 and it was he who ended conscription.
