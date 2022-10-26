Council shouldn't get free pass on tickets

CONGRATULATIONS to the Diamonds for taking the tough stance of standing up for their values and rejecting sponsorship from organisations that do not align with their principles. As former Diamonds captain, Sharni Nordor stated "We have put too much into our sport to give social licence to a company whose profit-at-all-cost attitude puts our future in danger. Be better". We can only learn from their hard decision and be better ourselves by not allowing fossil fuel companies to buy social licences/acceptance that hides their destruction of the planet.