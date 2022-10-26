Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Council shouldn't get free pass on tickets

By Letters to the Editor
October 26 2022 - 4:30pm
NEWCASTLE council's code of conduct specifically precludes any employee accepting (CoC 6.9) "Gifts or benefits which exceed $50 in value. Gifts and benefits of more than token value include, but are not limited to, tickets to major sporting events".

