WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE: Burgess Thomson are located in brand new offices at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle. For more information call (02) 4929 5602 or visit www.burgessthomson.com.au. Picture: Supplied

Nobody likes to think about it too much, but inevitably one day a high net worth individual may need to leave their business by selling up, retiring or leaving for health reasons.

When it comes to issues like family wealth and business succession, it is very important to have a succession plan in place.

It makes the transition easy not only for yourself but also for your family or employees.

Specialist family wealth lawyers like Burgess Thomson can assist across a number of areas including estate planning, asset protection, tax minimisation, and much more.

Family Wealth Succession

Ensuring your family's wealth is protected and preserved is critical, but whilst protecting your assets after your death is important, it is also key to ensure assets are adequately protected during your lifetime.

"Formulating and implementing a plan early is the best way to allow asset and wealth protection to occur as per your wishes," according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"We can advise you of the benefits and risks of varying options, including asset protection strategies, advice and support regarding business structures and advice on superannuation law including implementation of self-managed superannuation funds.

"In that way you can make informed decisions that best meet your unique needs and circumstances.

"We can also assist with the preparation of wills, testamentary trusts, powers of attorney and appointments of enduring guardians catering for your unique situation."

Business Succession

Business succession planning can be complex and unique in each situation, particularly when considering who may be suitable to take over the business.

Research suggests that over 65 per cent of family businesses fail when passed onto the second generation.

This can be avoided through the implementation of an effective business succession process.

"A well constructed plan will support family businesses allowing business owners to retire or to rest easy knowing that the business is protected in the worst-case event of their death or incapacity," James said.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.

Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Wills and Testamentary Trusts

Appointment of Enduring Guardian and Power of Attorney documents

Shareholder Agreements

Buy/Sell Agreements

Advice and support on business structuring

Company Power of Attorney

Asset protection

Personal estate planning

Founder Damian Burgess has over 40 years experience in the law and many loyal clients.

James has over 20 years experience and holds law and commerce degrees from University of Sydney and University of NSW respectively and has also completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.