Positive learning ethos across all areas

Currently, 20 per cent of Lake Macquarie High students identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, leading to programs in place that support cultural inclusion and engagement.

Lake Macquarie High School is situated on the western side of Lake Macquarie in one of the fastest growing residential areas in NSW. With a current enrolment of over 450 students, the school is expected to exceed 600 students by the end of 2024.



Currently, 20% of students identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, leading to programs in place that support cultural inclusion and engagement.

Lake Macquarie High School has recently completed a revision process to refocus the whole school and community expectations and vision for the school.



This included the development of a new logo that encompasses the aspirations and current background of the school community. The school motto moving forward into the future is "Aspire Embrace Innovate".

Lake Macquarie High School provides an inclusive, caring and rigorous learning environment that engages our students and challenges them to grow academically, socially, emotionally, and creatively to their full potential. Students are encouraged to develop a social conscience which enables them to contribute to their family, school and the wider community. Lake Macquarie High School is the only school in the Hunter that delivers a comprehensive HeadStart Transition program, which has built confidence in our families and students to engage and learn at Lake Macquarie High School, leading to a steadily increasing Year 7 enrolment.



"Our strong links with our Partner Primary schools allows us to offer individualised support for all students," Principal Brendan Maher said.

"Our drawing area has increased by 30% moving in 2022 allowing more students to access Lake Macquarie High School as their school of choice. The new enrolment footprint encompasses, Billy's Lookout (Teralba) and new developments in Fennell Bay and Boolaroo. This increasing area will see the school move beyond 800 students in the coming years.

"We have established a positive behaviour for learning ethos across all areas of the school. Our focus is SOAR - Safety, Ownership, Achievement and Respect. This process has seen a large increase in positive recognition of student achievement and involvement in activities. Student leadership is also an area we will continue to develop to identify and build advocacy in our future student leaders such as the Student Representative Council, our Aboriginal Cultural Performance Group and school leaders.

"Our location on the shore of Lake Macquarie also places us next to a local creative arts hub through the Lake Macquarie Art Gallery. Students are inspired by local artists, and they are involved into our numerous whole school events."