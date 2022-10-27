Discover your local Catholic School today

The Catholic Schools Office (CSO) is responsible for the leadership, operation and management of co-education schools which educate more than 20,000 students in 58 schools across the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle.
Serving the communities in a wide-ranging area from Swansea in the south, to Taree in the north on the coast, inland to Scone, Merriwa and Denman in the north-west, to the south-western region of Lake Macquarie, Catholic Schools ensure each and every student receives a quality education in a supportive environment and has the opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally.
The Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese welcomes all who seek the life-long value of a Catholic education and strives to help every child reach their potential.
"We cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support each individual in their learning journey," a spokesperson said.
"We aim for our graduates to live prosperous, purposeful lives, who aspire to make meaningful contributions to their community."
From Kindergarten to Year 12, Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Schools strive to:
Provide an environment that ensures the safety of each child. This is the very foundation of being in a Catholic school: each child and young person must feel the assuredness of a secure environment.
Ensure Catholic schools are always inclusive, tolerant and respectful. When this breaks down, Catholic schools rebuild relationships with openness and respect.
Take a holistic approach. Catholic schools develop the child emotionally, physically, psychologically, cognitively and spiritually. A relationship with God is a treasure that Catholic schools help shape.
Help every child reach their potential. Catholic schools cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support and extend such individuals. Catholic schools build skills, attributes and values for today, and aim for graduates to live prosperous, purposeful and moral adult lives, contributing to their family and community constructively.
Dedicated Catholic schools teachers and learning support staff deliver high-quality education supported by 21st-century technologies across a broad range of subjects, where students are invited to discover and develop their individual skills, talents and abilities.
Along with a challenging academic curriculum, students can apply their unique skills and interests in a variety of co-curricular pursuits. Some of these include social justice initiatives, STEM, music, drama, visual arts, debating, public speaking and representative sport.
Catholic schools students enjoy excellent facilities, such as state-of-the-art learning hubs and libraries, sporting spaces, STEM laboratories and workshops, theatres, industrial kitchens and cafés in our secondary schools for those studying the Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses.
"We firmly believe that all students are entitled to a safe and supportive school environment where they feel comfortable, relaxed and valued," the spokesperson said.
Catholic schools accept enrolments at any time of the school year, and encourage you to enquire about any availabilities should you wish to have your child attend a Catholic school throughout the year.
Visit mn.catholic.edu.au for more information including booking a school tour or downloading an enrolment pack.
Lake Macquarie High School is situated on the western side of Lake Macquarie in one of the fastest growing residential areas in NSW. With a current enrolment of over 450 students, the school is expected to exceed 600 students by the end of 2024.
Currently, 20% of students identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, leading to programs in place that support cultural inclusion and engagement.
Lake Macquarie High School has recently completed a revision process to refocus the whole school and community expectations and vision for the school.
This included the development of a new logo that encompasses the aspirations and current background of the school community. The school motto moving forward into the future is "Aspire Embrace Innovate".
Lake Macquarie High School provides an inclusive, caring and rigorous learning environment that engages our students and challenges them to grow academically, socially, emotionally, and creatively to their full potential. Students are encouraged to develop a social conscience which enables them to contribute to their family, school and the wider community. Lake Macquarie High School is the only school in the Hunter that delivers a comprehensive HeadStart Transition program, which has built confidence in our families and students to engage and learn at Lake Macquarie High School, leading to a steadily increasing Year 7 enrolment.
"Our strong links with our Partner Primary schools allows us to offer individualised support for all students," Principal Brendan Maher said.
"Our drawing area has increased by 30% moving in 2022 allowing more students to access Lake Macquarie High School as their school of choice. The new enrolment footprint encompasses, Billy's Lookout (Teralba) and new developments in Fennell Bay and Boolaroo. This increasing area will see the school move beyond 800 students in the coming years.
"We have established a positive behaviour for learning ethos across all areas of the school. Our focus is SOAR - Safety, Ownership, Achievement and Respect. This process has seen a large increase in positive recognition of student achievement and involvement in activities. Student leadership is also an area we will continue to develop to identify and build advocacy in our future student leaders such as the Student Representative Council, our Aboriginal Cultural Performance Group and school leaders.
"Our location on the shore of Lake Macquarie also places us next to a local creative arts hub through the Lake Macquarie Art Gallery. Students are inspired by local artists, and they are involved into our numerous whole school events."
Lake Macquarie High School is always able to consider enrolments, make an appointment at any time to tour the school and meet with the Principal.