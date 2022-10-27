Discover your local Catholic School today Advertising Feature

Students from St Therese's Primary, New Lambton, above, and St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm, left. Pictures supplied.

The Catholic Schools Office (CSO) is responsible for the leadership, operation and management of co-education schools which educate more than 20,000 students in 58 schools across the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle.

Serving the communities in a wide-ranging area from Swansea in the south, to Taree in the north on the coast, inland to Scone, Merriwa and Denman in the north-west, to the south-western region of Lake Macquarie, Catholic Schools ensure each and every student receives a quality education in a supportive environment and has the opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally.

The Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese welcomes all who seek the life-long value of a Catholic education and strives to help every child reach their potential.



"We cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support each individual in their learning journey," a spokesperson said.



"We aim for our graduates to live prosperous, purposeful lives, who aspire to make meaningful contributions to their community."

From Kindergarten to Year 12, Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Schools strive to:

Provide an environment that ensures the safety of each child. This is the very foundation of being in a Catholic school: each child and young person must feel the assuredness of a secure environment.

Ensure Catholic schools are always inclusive, tolerant and respectful. When this breaks down, Catholic schools rebuild relationships with openness and respect.

Take a holistic approach. Catholic schools develop the child emotionally, physically, psychologically, cognitively and spiritually. A relationship with God is a treasure that Catholic schools help shape.

Help every child reach their potential. Catholic schools cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support and extend such individuals. Catholic schools build skills, attributes and values for today, and aim for graduates to live prosperous, purposeful and moral adult lives, contributing to their family and community constructively.

Dedicated Catholic schools teachers and learning support staff deliver high-quality education supported by 21st-century technologies across a broad range of subjects, where students are invited to discover and develop their individual skills, talents and abilities.



Along with a challenging academic curriculum, students can apply their unique skills and interests in a variety of co-curricular pursuits. Some of these include social justice initiatives, STEM, music, drama, visual arts, debating, public speaking and representative sport.

Catholic schools students enjoy excellent facilities, such as state-of-the-art learning hubs and libraries, sporting spaces, STEM laboratories and workshops, theatres, industrial kitchens and cafés in our secondary schools for those studying the Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses.

"We firmly believe that all students are entitled to a safe and supportive school environment where they feel comfortable, relaxed and valued," the spokesperson said.



Catholic schools accept enrolments at any time of the school year, and encourage you to enquire about any availabilities should you wish to have your child attend a Catholic school throughout the year.

