World-leading minerals processing research based at the university of Newcastle will directly benefit from the federal government's expansion of Australia's mining science technology capability for the critical minerals sector.
The government announced more than $100million in new programs last week to support early and mid-stage critical minerals projects.
It builds on $50 million recently committed to six key projects across Australia.
CEO Minerals director Laureate Professor Kevin Galvin said the new initiatives would complement the centre's existing research and collaboration.
"Our world-first research projects and technology are transforming minerals processing by reducing water, waste and energy during the separation process, and sustainably-recovering more highly concentrated amounts of mineral commodities, including rare earths," he said.
"As a centre we look forward to further engagement with government via The Critical Minerals Development Program, and to our ongoing contribution to enabling positive, transformative change in the minerals sector."
A delegation of European minerals sustainability experts visited Newcastle earlier this month to discuss new a technology, the 'Reflux® Flotation Cell, which is tipped to have significant implications for the extraction of critical minerals.
The device significantly improves mineral separation methods, many of which has remained unchanged for more than 50 years.
The technology reduces the environmental footprint of the minerals processing stage where critical minerals are separated from the surrounding ore, known as 'beneficiation'.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.