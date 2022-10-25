Bar Reef Boardriders to celebrate 50th anniversary

Bar Reef Boardriders will celebrate 50 years on Saturday with a two-part anniversary function featuring oral history and audio visual displays.
Members past and present of the Bar Beach surfing group will gather at Cooks Hill Surf Club for the sold-out event which starts at 4pm for juniors and their families. The formal part of the celebration kicks off at 6pm with drinks, speeches, food and live music.
Bar Reef Boardriders life member and secretary Ted Bassingthwaighte said the club had become more inclusive over the years but had started with a small, "very exclusive" membership.
"In the late 1960s organised surfboard clubs in Newcastle were primarily based in the East End on Newcastle Beach and at Merewether Beach," Bassingthwaighte said.
"Surfers based at Bar Beach either joined those clubs or didn't participate in an organised club. There were tribal issues between groups of surfers who gathered and surfed at particular beaches. The Bar Beach crew were very anti-competitive and were primarily all from the same school and suburb.
"The Bar Reef Surfriders, as it was called then, grew out of that desire for Bar Beach surfers to do their own thing. The club was very exclusive with a small membership. Young surfers, like myself, who started surfing at Bar Beach had to endure certain rituals such as earning 100 per cent member vote to join the club.
"Over time, as the older members faded away, the club became more inclusive and developed a family friendly competition focus."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
