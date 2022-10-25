Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National

Winners and losers in October 2022 budget from Anthony Albanese, Jim Chalmers

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal budget's winners and losers

Families, home buyers and veterans are among those scoring big in Labor's "sensible" budget aimed at delivering relief amid challenging times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.