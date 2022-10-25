A southbound lane of the M1 was closed for several hours on Tuesday after a potato truck caught on fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW said crews arrived to the motorway at Cooranbong near the Freemans Drive overpass about 3pm to find large amounts of black smoke and a truck that was "well alight".
Both southbound lanes were closed while Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service firefighters extinguished the flames.
One southbound lane remained closed until about 9pm while transport crews cleared the potatoes from the road.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
