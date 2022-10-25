DALWOOD Estate is entering the music festival business as the new home of Wine Machine.
The Hunter Valley's oldest winery, established in 1828 on the banks of the Hunter River near Greta, will host Wine Machine on March 18 after the festival was previously held at Roche Estate in Pokolbin.
Wine Machine's line-up will be headlined by DJ star Hot Dub Time Machine and acclaimed Sydney indie-pop band Lime Cordiale, who won an ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist for their 2020 album 14 Steps To A Better You.
Hip-hop stalwarts Bliss N'Eso, indie band Northeast Party House, electronic artist KLP and western Sydney's Grentperez round out the first announcement.
Wine Machine will also host festivals at Swan Valley in Western Australia (November 26), McLaren Vale in South Australia (December 17), Huon Valley in Tasmania (January 14), Canberra (March 25) and Yarra Valley (April 1).
Pre-sale tickets are available from 6pm on November 2, followed by general sale at 12pm November 3.
