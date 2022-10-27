YOU might remember the name Quicksilver from a range of oils, parts, accessories and inflatables sold here some years ago, but it's unlikely you'll have seen the badge borne on the topsides of an impressive new player in the upper echelon of sundeck models.
The European boatbuilder is part of the colossal Brunswick Corporation, so we're talking deep pockets for R&D and vast experience with mass-scale manufacturing, along with seamless integration of its parent company's engines, electronics and parts.
The 875 Sundeck shown here is the queen of the Quicksilver collection, with a highly sociable cockpit and surprisingly comfortable cabin.
Most notable and noticeable is the giant bow sundeck, class-leading at 2.25 x 2.25metres, which gives the boat both its name and purpose.
To achieve it, the designers infused the bow with lots of flare above the waterline.
Aesthetically it looks quite bluff; majestically it runs through the water. One of the reasons for that is the ability to handle lots of horsepower.
The test boast sported twin V8 250hp Mercury Verado outboards, the hull's maximum 500hp rating. They look the goods on the wide transom, whereas a single motor might appear a little lonely, and you'd miss that extra thrust of dual props.
Moving into the cockpit through a starboard boarding gate, the boat really starts coming into its own as a great entertainer. As tested, there was a fixed L-shaped lounge with drop-leaf timber table, flanked by fold-out seats in the forward console and under the starboard coaming.
The lounge backrest can recline to 45 degrees or fully flat to extend the sunpad, with unimpeded access to the swim platforms.
More space-saving innovation is apparent when you slide the helm seat forward on rails, revealing the galley bench with a sink and tap. I'd add a portable cooktop so you can at least boil a kettle on the water.
Moving forward again, the helm console is offset slightly to port, the asymmetrical arrangement affording more width to the starboard walkway for foredeck access.
Photos show passengers perched up front when underway, but I'd strongly suggest that it's for sunbaking only.
Access to the cabin is through a sliding companionway hatch, and any thoughts of the big Quicksilver being a dayboat soon evaporate. It really is surprisingly spacious down below, with accommodation for four people.
First, you get a very large double vee berth that converts to a dinette or open seating area. Hull windows with opening ports lend water views, light and ventilation.
There's also a mid-cabin berth with more storage and side windows but minimal headroom. The bed is almost two metres long and 1.3metres wide; that's halfway between a caravan double and a conventional double.
Plus you find a bathroom compartment with an electric-flush toilet and shower that can run hot water when plugged into 240v shore power.
The 875 can be mated with single engines up to 400hp or twin outboards to 250hp each. Underpowering, I believe, would be false economy on a hull that measures 8metres (not 8.75 as the name suggests) and weighs around 3 tonnes with engines, before adding 450litres of fuel, 100litres of fresh water, occupants and gear.
Importer Arvor Australia offers three single options (300, 350 and 400) and three dual (200, 225 and 250). Of these, twin 200hp V6s appear a good match in terms of fuel efficiency at mid-range cruise speeds, although you do dip below the 40-knot mark.
The Mercury L6 350's numbers look best of the singles - top speed of 37 knots, good range at cruise speeds of 27 knots. If you choose a single, there's the option of a bow thruster, while Mercury's joystick piloting can be specified for the twins.
As tested, you're looking at $318,000, while pricing starts at $235,000.
Entries for the 77th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race close at 5pm on October 28, and it looks to be another star-studded fleet, with eight international entries - from Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, New Caledonia, New Zealand and USA.
Matt Allen's Botin 52 Ichi Ban is looking to become just the second boat to win the Tattersall Cup in three consecutive races and the first to win overall honours four times. American Chris Sheehan will race his highly fancied TP52 Warrior Won in Australia for the first time, having made headlines by winning the 2022 RORC Caribbean 600.
There'll be interest aplenty at the front of the fleet too, as nine-times line-honours winner Hamilton Island Wild Oats makes a long-awaited return to battle Andoo Comanche, Peter Harburg's Reichel/Pugh 100 Black Jack - line honours winner in 2021 - and Christian Beck's Juan-K 100 LawConnect.
The two-handed division is also looking strong, with Newcastle's Joe de Koch having entered his Dehler 44 KD4.
Arthur Lane, Commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, said: "The fleet for the 2022 Rolex Sydney Hobart is set to be one of the race's biggest over the past 10 years, outside of the 75th anniversary race in 2019.
"We're delighted to see so many international and interstate entrants returning after the challenges of the past few years. There are many former winners, as well as lots of first timers."
