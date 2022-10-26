Newcastle Herald
Cricket: Coach confident with Newcastle women's squad for T20 Regional Bash

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:30am
Kate McTaggart

Newcastle will take "far more experience" into the upcoming T20 Regional Bash campaign leaving women's coach Tommy Anderson "confident" of making an impact during 2022-23.

