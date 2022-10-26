Cricket: Coach confident with Newcastle women's squad for T20 Regional Bash

Newcastle will take "far more experience" into the upcoming T20 Regional Bash campaign leaving women's coach Tommy Anderson "confident" of making an impact during 2022-23.
Selectors have announced a 14-player team ahead of next week's preliminary rounds on the Central Coast with hopes of bettering last season's top-four effort.
The Blasters, now featuring several Sydney first graders and a recent WNCL squad member, were knocked out one win shy of a final appearance in February.
"It's a very good side. I'm really happy with the team we've been able to put together. This year's a bit different because we have far more experience," Anderson said.
Sophie Clune has been called up as Newcastle's wicketkeeper and Clare Webber returns after a recent hiatus.
The preliminary rounds get underway at Tuggerah next Friday (November 4) followed by back-to-back fixtures at the same venue on Saturday (November 5). The top-ranked side out of Newcastle, Central Coast, Northern Inland and Coffs Coast progresses to the semis.
Meanwhile, the Greater Hunter Coast Crushers travel to meet Gordon at Chatswood Oval on Sunday in round four of the Brewers Shield (under-18) following one win and two wash outs.
NEWCASTLE: Emma Jayne Howe, Maddi McGuigan, Abbey Taylor, Sophie Frith, Jaclyn Vickery, Sophie Clune, Eden James, Allison McGrath, Sienna Eve, Clare Webber, Kirsten Smith, Kate McTaggart, Lucy Pearce, Tara French.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
