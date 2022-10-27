Cricket: Wallsend, Stockton set for key encounter

THAT finals feeling has arrived somewhat early for both Wallsend and Stockton.
The Tigers host the Seagulls on Saturday in what shapes as a crucial clash, potentially going a long way towards determining who finishes on top of their pool and advances to the Tom Locker Cup decider.
Both teams are unbeaten so far in what has been a rain-affected start to the Newcastle District Cricket Association season, recording back-to-back wins during the last fortnight after having round one washed out.
With two 40-over matches remaining, they sit on 14 points apiece. Charlestown (9) are also in striking distance.
Wallsend captain Jake Montgomery says Pat Magann replaces Nathan Price while Stockton skipper Nick Foster expects to have an unchanged XI.
On the other side of draw Wests (14) have put themselves in the box seat to feature in a fifth one-day showdown in six seasons and push for a third straight title.
The Rosellas are at home to winless Cardiff-Boolaroo in round four with University, Belmont (10) and City (8) their closest rivals.
* FIVE clubs - Belmont, University, Hamwicks, Merewether, Toronto - have only played once in 2022-23 due to wet weather while City are the sole side to feature in all three rounds.
* SG MOORE Cup finals are scheduled for No.1 Sportsground on Sunday with City, Charlestown, Waratah and Cardiff-Boolaroo all in contention for the under-16 boys trophy.
* A RECORD 17 teams will contest this season's NDCA Masters competition, which gets underway on Wednesday.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.