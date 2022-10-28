TGIF is also celebrated at Saddler's Creek with Twilight Friday Wine & Chill. Every Friday there's live music from 4-7pm so you can chill out with a glass or bottle of boutique wine listening to some toe-tapping tunes. It's weather permitting as the gigs are outdoors in front of the picnic tables but there's also a covered verandah and deck and, if the weather is stormy, they can move inside the cellar door. If you love wine with a bit of age, you'll be pleased to know they have a good selection of back vintages you can try and buy. During spring the Saddler's Creek food truck has a South American-themed menu, which includes casual eats such as cheesy jalapeno bites, Cubano sandwiches, tacos, burritos and more. It's a fun weekend fiesta that's family friendly and pet friendly, so it's the whole enchilada.

