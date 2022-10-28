CAVES Beach business Sirron Holdings has won four categories at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards, an achievement the event judges described as singular.
Led by managing director Greg Gates, Sirron Holdings - a collection of businesses which make, supply and service commercial glass and dish washing machines used in pubs and clubs throughout Australia - won manufacturer of the year (less than 50 staff) and also took out the categories for collaboration partnership, innovation and marketing.
At the awards ceremony at NEX in Newcastle on Friday night, HMA conveyed a message for Sirron Holdings from the judging panel on the achievement.
"For one company to be awarded more than three wins is very unusual, but in all the categories Sirron Holdings entered, they were clear and outright winners," the statement said. "This Australian business demonstrates a resilient and flexible approach to compete and succeed on the world stage and their submission reflected a well-thought out business strategy supported by capital investment and key partnerships."
Mr Gates said that the company, which turned its commercial dishwasher factory into a disinfectant and sanitiser factory when the pandemic hit in March, 2020, said had since released 230 new products, most of which were still on the market.
"The company survived through teamwork with a "can do" attitude. Everyone pitched in, enabling the change and giving us a strong future," he said.
"The impact of COVID provoked and built a sense of team work that is now unshakeable. It clarified that our role in the market is to innovate and provide products and ideas that help others."
Bruce Hegan, owner and managing director of 4ID Solutions, was named manufacturing leader for his "relentless" work in finding ways to improve products and processes.
The Manufacturer of the Year (50 employees or more) was Mayfield North company MITS Alloy, which the judges said was rapidly establishing itself in target markets and building a strong overseas presence.
Engineering outfit the Chamberlain Group's employee Alex Nivison was named the apprentice of the year.
Jess Hodges, of Beresfield company Resourceful Living, won the outstanding start-up award. The company, which reduces and reuses plastic waste and transforms it into common household items including furniture, began in the middle of the pandemic.
Morgan Engineering won the Building Workforce Capability for the Future category, while Loop Organics won the Sustainable Operations category.
Hunter company Safe Gauge, mentored at The Melt in Warners Bay, won the Product Design category for its suite of devices that make inspections of heavy machinery safer and more time efficient.
The Rising Star Award went to Luke Sasse, employed by the Hi-Vis Group in Carrington.
The Hedweld Group took out the Export and Global Supply Chain award for its trilift range of component handling equipment that has been an export success.
Elecbrakes won the Manufacturing Capability category after being "forced by supplier unreliability" to set up manufacturing of components they had previously purchased.
