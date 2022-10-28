Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Sirron Holdings wins four Hunter Manufacturing Awards in industry's gala event

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
October 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sirron Holdings managing director Greg Gates in the company's Caves Beach headquarters.

CAVES Beach business Sirron Holdings has won four categories at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards, an achievement the event judges described as singular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.