I'm a little bit sweary, I always have been. Australians in general are quite sweary. I perform overseas. Wow, we really slip it in. I think it's creative. You can't print this, but I think the Australian use of the word c - - t is more creative than any other country. Like in America, they really back off on it because they think it has something to do with women. Where in Australia, it isn't at all. With my comedy, to not swear would be unnatural. I am trying to be as close to myself as I can up there. So, yes. It's funny, sometimes you do a corporate gig and you can't swear, and you do walk off and it's kind of like, 'oh, man, that was weird, like I was giving a speech or something'. But I've done toasts at weddings, and like Seinfeld will tell you, you can't swear when giving a toast. I can do it. It's just that like, it's emphasis. Like the idea of profanity is still a term like it used to be, is absurd. There is more swearing, like purple language is not swear words any more. Slurs have taken the place of that.