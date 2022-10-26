Newcastle Herald
Netball: Debutante Donnell Wallam scores match winner as Australian Diamonds pip England to end controversial week on high

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated October 26 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
An emotional shooter Donnell Wallam celebrates after scoring the match-sealing goal for Australia against England at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night. Pictures by Marina Neil

DONNELL Wallam made the most memorable of Test debuts, highlighted by a clutch last-second play in Australia's thrilling 55-54 victory over England in Newcastle on Wednesday night.

