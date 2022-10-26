Got The Feature primed for Future Stars Maiden Final at Maitland

Elderslie trainer David Smith believes fastest qualifier Got The Feature will improve in the Maitland Future Stars Maiden Final (400m) on Thursday but he expects plenty of others to do the same in an open affair.
Smith has two runners in the $15,000-to-the-winner decider after Got The Feature won his heat in 22.41 seconds and litter sister Stunning Chick did likewise in 22.86, both on debut.
Got The Feature then drew well in box two, while Stunning Chick gained the four.
Smith said Got The Feature had always shown he was the sharper of the Fernando Bale-Sheez My Chicki pair and the draw for the final was another factor in his favour.
He said both were "superbly bred", given an earlier litter from their parents produce Ice Cream Story. Sheez My Chicki is also the mother of Black Top champion and Gardens track record-holder French Martini.
"They didn't come to hand straight away, it took a while to get them going, but they have continued to improve," Smith said.
"Got The Feature's a fast dog. He's probably three or four tenths [of a second] quicker than her, which is what they ran. And he'll be better suited at Maitland. She will probably be better suited to two-turn tracks."
He was wary of the Daniel Flanagan-trained Red Rolex, which qualified in 22.5.
Barry Gibbons' Nando Banner, in three, was also quick in the heats, clocking 22.55.
The Sam Sultana-trained Okeechobee was second last week and has box eight, but he was another runner hard in the market.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
