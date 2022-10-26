Newcastle Herald
Got The Feature primed for Future Stars Maiden Final at Maitland

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 26 2022 - 2:00am
Got The Feature. Picture Maitland Greyhounds

Elderslie trainer David Smith believes fastest qualifier Got The Feature will improve in the Maitland Future Stars Maiden Final (400m) on Thursday but he expects plenty of others to do the same in an open affair.

