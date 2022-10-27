JOHN Arnold needs to take a closer look at the uniforms of our sporting stars before lauding them for their principled stand on climate issues.
The Diamonds proudly wear the logo of Origin Energy, owner-operator of Australia's largest coal-fired power station.
That logo sits alongside Nissan's, a company whose products have been known to emit a gram or two of CO2.
Complaints about the actions of long-dead company founders ring a little hollow when you remember that the founder of Nissan was charged with Class A war crimes over exploration of occupied Manchurians to supply war materials to Imperial Japan.
Have we demanded an apology from his descendants?
Sporting stars would be better off sticking to sport.
They aren't very consistent when it comes to politics.
REGARDING food supplier drones, what is stopping a undesirable buying a drone hooking a bag underneath and scoping out your residence for goodies?
Or maybe photos of your kids or partner sunbathing in your yard?
Or someone with a grudge against someone in their area and dropping a parcel in the back yard?
Maybe some bad meat for the barking dogs, or some suspect literature for the kids, or worse?
There is also the threat of these cameras in the sky to come in contact with numerous obstacles, including rescue helicopters.
We are getting lazy, walk down to the shops or form a car pool if the climate protesters are concerned about vehicles burning fossil fuels.
While I'm on that, these fools who throw paint and cake, how did they get to these locations? By a fossil-fuelled vehicle I bet.
I AM disgusted at the sheer volume of betting ads that we are being bombarded with on a daily basis.
Tim Costello on a recent television show disclosed that Australia has a total of 743 ads per day while in the United Kingdom they have only 11 per week.
Given the fact Australia has perhaps one third of the population of the UK why is the government not doing something to address this ridiculous situation?
THE Wind Challenger sail will no doubt have climate warriors wetting their pants with anticipation, expecting sails to be a compulsory part of ship building.
Myself, knowing little of sailing, but knowing the shortest distance between places is a straight line, and that sails need to tack to take advantage of the wind, taking further to travel, is that the only time this sail will work will be when running with the wind over the shortest distance, for ships without deck cargo.
The most fuel-efficient ships on the ocean are navy ships driven by nuclear-powered steam turbines, same as the on-shore nuclear-powered turbines from where these ships are built, same as would be expected when Australia's submarines are nuclear-powered.
Yes, nuclear power is alarming for some, my grandmother was afraid of electricity after using kerosene lanterns all of her life, and it took a while for her to realise it was safe, as will happen with nuclear-powered electricity.
Nothing else comes even close, so why do we try?
I WOULD like to publicly thank the Newcastle Herald for printing my recent letter requesting information about my late grandfather William George Board.
But in particular I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the readers who have (pleasantly) overwhelmed me with a huge and varied amount of information about his life before and during the First World War and for steering me in the right direction to find out more.
The sheer amount of information I have received has been amazing and at times very moving.
For instance, I have discovered that his name appears on the Hamilton Public School 1914-1918 roll of honour which I am looking forward to seeing.
While I am still putting many of the other pieces of the puzzle together I can report that I have made some interesting discoveries.
He actually embarked on the original convoy in 1914, served a total of four years and 65 days and did return briefly to Australia in 1919 before settling permanently in the UK.
I've also learned a lot about his parents and family background which I've now been able to trace to the present day.
Finally, I have discovered so much more about Newcastle itself and the links between Old and New South Wales with place names like Cardiff and Swansea which I am really looking forward to visiting next month.
I will then indeed be able to say I've walked in his footsteps.
Thank you all so very much.
LANG Hancock's vile comments of 40 years ago have no place in a caring society such as ours but those comments were his alone. Those condemning his daughter for those comments should have a good hard look not only at themselves but also a look for skeletons in their family closet. They should also read the words of Indigenous senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price who says in part that we need to stop judging current generations on the actions of those who came before them. Ms Price also points out that Ms Rinehart has spent millions on programs designed to help the Indigenous community.
I CAN sympathise with Bill Snow (Letters, 24/10), about his energy supplier problems as we have just received our electricity bill which tells us our electricity use is up 58 per cent on the same time last year. I rang them to query such a large increase and was told that it was an estimate because our meter wasn't read due to a shortage of meter readers and an adjustment would be made on the next bill if we had been overcharged. I have no reason to believe our usage would be up the 58 per cent they have charged us for, and feel it's a nice little earner for them to keep our money for three months, just imagine how many other people they've done the same thing to. Talk about a rip off.
ELECTRIC vehicles certainly are the buzz words at present. But how much does it cost for a charge? A one-hour fast charge? An eight-12-hour overnight charge? Regarding the article in Monday's paper about the bloke starting up a business installing charges at your home, good on him, but he states " there's no fuel costs and "almost" no servicing costs". I beg to differ, charging a battery is a fuel cost. Still no idea how much for a charge? And what about when the batteries die? Think $10-15,000.
JOHN Arnold, a quick look at Cricket Australia's Facebook page and you will soon become aware Pat Cummins is on the nose with punters. Go woke, go broke. The jury of public opinion is there for all to see.
IT says a lot about our governments' priorities when horse studs can stop an open cut mine, but concern for the welfare of the planet cannot.
WITH the spring racing calendar in full gallop, my local bookmaker, Mr Shaw Todds already has Steve Barnett a firm 'favourite' to win this year's Stirrer's Stakes. Perhaps that should be 'steaks'.
JOHN Cooper (Short Takes, 25/10) with half their boards employer representatives and the other half employees, industry super funds are not run by or for Labor or the unions.
