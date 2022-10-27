I CAN sympathise with Bill Snow (Letters, 24/10), about his energy supplier problems as we have just received our electricity bill which tells us our electricity use is up 58 per cent on the same time last year. I rang them to query such a large increase and was told that it was an estimate because our meter wasn't read due to a shortage of meter readers and an adjustment would be made on the next bill if we had been overcharged. I have no reason to believe our usage would be up the 58 per cent they have charged us for, and feel it's a nice little earner for them to keep our money for three months, just imagine how many other people they've done the same thing to. Talk about a rip off.