NEWCASTLE has hit a bump in the road with the news it won't be eligible for a share of $50 million in state government funding to fix potholes across NSW.
There are 95 councils eligible for funding, but Newcastle's status as metropolitan in the recently announced regional bucket of money means it will miss out on a handout to fix local roads.
The city was declared a natural disaster zone as a result of record rainfall and flooding events earlier this year, and City of Newcastle councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said it's incredibly disappointing that the state government has overlooked it.
"This is yet another unfair decision from the NSW Liberal Government who continually omit the City of Newcastle from billions of dollars of grant funding for critical infrastructure," she said.
"City of Newcastle will continue to prioritise road maintenance and pothole repair through our infrastructure maintenance processes, and we encourage the community to continue to reach out to council via the phone, or by our website to lodge repair requests for potholes in their local area."
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway made the announcement this week, which Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal called "a literal drop in the pothole" given the sheer level of damage caused by heavy rainfall on Hunter roads.
Even so, a share of $50 million would be welcome - but Newcastle's definition as metropolitan council in that funding program rules it out completely.
It's been a big problem for years, Newcastle Labor MP Tim Crakanthorp said, and it's about time the city got some consistency.
"I fought hard along with council to get Newcastle and Wollongong access to sports infrastructure funding," he said.
"Whenever there were big pots of money we weren't metropolitan, and then we weren't regional, it effectively blacklisted us from all of those funds.
"I don't mind where we are as long as it's consistent, as long as there's a metropolitan fund we can apply for.
"The whole state has been smashed by rain this year, not just regional areas."
He estimates Newcastle has missed out on billions of dollars because of its changing classifications.
Local councils are responsible for maintaining more than 85 per cent of the state's 180,000 kilometre road network.
The state government has approved several disaster-declared councils to reconstruct or undertake major patching works on flood-affected roads. Flood-affected councils can make a claim to the state government for advanced funding.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said it consults with councils about declared events, damage to its network and natural disaster funding eligibility.
"Transport for NSW has offered assistance to council to progress any claims," they said.
The Herald contacted Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward for comment and did not receive a response before this article went to press.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
