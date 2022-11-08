Where were you raised, and who influenced your career choices?
I was raised in Toronto, NSW. My peers around me influenced my career. The pathway most people take where I grew up is leaving school to get a trade. I tried this, and worked in construction, and wanted something different, so I went to university.
IN THE NEWS:
Why did you enrol in a Bachelor of Science, with a statistics major, at the University of Newcastle?
Data is everywhere, from all different sources. I want a diverse career that goes into many fields. After learning the scientific method, I found that statistics was applied in all sciences, so if I chose stats, I could do any science and go into many different fields of work applying data science. I like the flexibility with lots of electives. I've had the chance to study multiple fields which I find interesting and match with the statistics and data-science industries.
How did you hear about the work placement at Astrolabe?
I heard Astrolabe speak at an I2N event and approached them about completing a work placement. Together we designed a data-driven analysis project that would support the work of Astrolabe and build my skills in a real work setting.
For the uninitiated, what does Astrolabe do?
Astrolabe Group is a change management consultancy delivering strategic services in planning and placemaking to clients across all tiers of government, industry, universities, and not for profit and peak bodies. We are the recognised experts in urban growth and change with a uniquely empathetic approach to clients and community.
What have been your duties during your work placement?
I am assisting Astrolabe with a special project which models the relationship between 2021 federal election results and ABS census demographic data. This involves producing maps and statistical modelling to find mathematical relationships. I've also had the opportunity to contribute to other project and staff meetings, our regular staff trivia events, strengths assessments, and a design-thinking workshop. I've enjoyed getting to know the staff and understanding the workplace culture of the firm. At the completion of my placement, I will reflect on my time and lessons learned in a presentation to my student peers, in addition to a reflective journal and a report.
This was my end goal for the placement. I have been manifesting it and applying myself 110% to achieve this.- Timor
Did you hope that it would lead to a job?
Yes, this was my end goal for the placement. I have been manifesting it and applying myself 110% to achieve this.
What will your role include when you start as an employee?
I'll get to use my technical skills in data analysis to contribute to Astrolabe projects. I have been working on demographic analysis and community sentiment analysis as part of my placement and will be bringing this skillset to projects working with clients.
What's been the most valuable thing you've learned at Astrolabe?
Transdisciplinary teamwork. Although my project has been mainly solo work, the diversity of Astrolabe projects and support from other team members opened my mind to transdisciplinary work in action and delivering success. The LandingPad was very comfortable to work in, with nice views and coffee close by (very important).
What was the most challenging aspect of work placement?
Learning GIS from scratch was very challenging in my work placement. I started with little to no experience in using the software, we ran into some really challenging problems to solve that I had to take knowledge from database manipulation and management and apply into the project. Another challenge was communicating some of the statistical results to a lay audience in my presentation. This is a skill I really want to improve.
What was the most rewarding part?
After my presentation, thinking back to before I had started. I have learnt some great new skills that are in demand for data-analytics and learnt from my supervisors some amazing ways to approach and solve problems, making me tenacious and confident in a science type role. Another equally rewarding aspect of my placement, is gaining employment from it.
What is your dream role?
I don't have one - I'm looking for a non-linear career path that will have many different roles. My dream is to apply my skills to make a positive impact to communities and/or the environment. This might be a data analyst, scientist, consultant, or anything similar. Ideally, I would like to combine all three into the one role as a freelancer or project manager.
Who inspires you in the entrepreneurial space?
Richard Berry, who works at I2N and is my future brother-in-law. He has inspired me throughout my studies to get into the entrepreneurial space and supported me. I'm also inspired by Lex Fridman, a computer scientist who works on self-driving cars and is also a podcast creator.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.