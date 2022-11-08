I am assisting Astrolabe with a special project which models the relationship between 2021 federal election results and ABS census demographic data. This involves producing maps and statistical modelling to find mathematical relationships. I've also had the opportunity to contribute to other project and staff meetings, our regular staff trivia events, strengths assessments, and a design-thinking workshop. I've enjoyed getting to know the staff and understanding the workplace culture of the firm. At the completion of my placement, I will reflect on my time and lessons learned in a presentation to my student peers, in addition to a reflective journal and a report.