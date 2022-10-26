Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Reclaim the Night: Newcastle and Lake Macquarie October marches aim to end sexual violence against women

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 26 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WOMEN are taking their calls to end sexual assault and violence to the streets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.