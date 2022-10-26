Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Wild Yeast Zoo to brew sour beer in University of Newcastle project with Rogue Scholar

By Damon Cronshaw
October 26 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beer will be brewed from native Hunter flora in a new project called "Wild Yeast Zoo" that aims to use untapped resources from the region's "tiny lifeforms".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.