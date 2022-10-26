Five years ago the community of Collie in Western Australia's south west saw the writing on the wall for their coal-based power and mining industries.
Rather than rely on the government, a series of town meetings were held with the aim of forming an alliance to manage the transition of 1600 jobs.
Community, council, state government, trade union and industry representatives were given an equal voice at the table.
"It's a grassroots approach driven by the people of Collie and supported by the Australian Manufacturers Working Union. We engage with industry and government to make it happen," AMWU WA state secretary Steve McCartney said.
The state government provided $662 million towards the region's economic diversification. A particular focus was creating blue collar jobs growth in industries. There was also investment in renewables and land rehabilitation, education to upskill workers and initiatives to boost tourism.
"This was upfront money to make sure that we got this thing done," Mr McCartney said.
Today the region is well on its way to being transformed as a green energy and manufacturing powerhouse.
Plans are progressing for green steel, aluminium and magnesium smelters that will supply metals for the electric vehicle industry.
"The aim is not only to achieve a just transition but also to ensure the jobs and companies that do come are creating work for the future," Mr McCartney said.
He is among a delegation of Collie power station workers and union representatives that are sharing their experience with Hunter communities.
"What we can see is a group of people who are exactly where we were a few years ago," Mr McCartney said.
The NSW government has to date committed $25 million from the Royalties for Rejuvenation fund, which was created to assist mining affected communities transition to a clean energy future.
"I had to have a bit of a giggle because it's them saying they are not even in the race," Mr McCartney said.
"You need strong communities but also governments acting in a way to ensure people's personal investments in their town don't go backwards. People need to be able to see a clear future for themselves and their children."
Hunter Jobs Alliance coordinator Warrick Jordan said the Hunter had much to learn from Collie.
"It's a difficult set of circumstances, but the community there got on the same page, made a clear ask of government, and they've seen the benefits of being organised," he said.
"They've got state government, unions, local government, and industry working together on a plan for the future, they are attracting new investment, they have a new $20 million career and training centre, and the WA government has tipped in north of half a billion dollars. The Hunter is seeing progress in some of these areas, but the comparison really shows up other things we could and should be doing here."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
