Housing crisis needs action now: 'How do we get through next 18 months'

Frontline Hunter homelessness services have welcomed the federal government's plan to build a million new homes, but say help is urgently needed in the sector before then.
Tuesday's budget included a national agreement including all levels of government, superannuation funds, private investors and the construction industry to deliver one million homes by the end of the decade.
The federal budget allocation is $350 million for 10,000 affordable homes over five years from 2024. Another 30,000 government-funded homes would be built through the Housing Australia Future Fund, while state and territory governments have committed to construct 10,000 new dwellings.
But two local support service representatives noted the National Housing Accord doesn't start until 2024, meanwhile the amount of people in need of housing is continuing to rise, and more detail on the plan was needed.
"It's great that they're planning," NOVA for Women and Children CEO Kelly Hansen said. "It's very aspirational.
"But how do we get through the next 18 months? It's only going to trickle in from there.
"The demand for support is still growing. There's just nothing available out there.
"We need more short-term solutions."
Michelle Faithfull, who chairs Hunter Homeless, said while "anything is better than nothing", support services were really struggling right now.
"As an organisation that deals with connecting people with support services, we know services are struggling with the amount of people they're seeing," she said.
"We've never been more busy.
"There's a lot of burnout in the sector. The older women demographic is rising, and it's concerning we have an ageing population without homes.
"It's very welcome news that the federal government is looking at this. That's something we haven't heard for a while.
"But the accord doesn't start until 2024 so we're in for another year of the same."
The budget's cheaper childcare inclusion would help ease the burden on families, Ms Hansen said, but not raising JobSeeker was a missed opportunity that could have made a big difference in the short-term.
Labor had advocated for a rise when it was in opposition, but ruled it out during the election campaign due to the country's debt.
"We're talking about the most marginalised in our society living in the harshest conditions," she said. "It's just extraordinary.
"People are calling inflation 'a tax on the poor', and they're right."
National Shelter chief executive Emma Greenhalgh agreed that other initiatives could have helped ease the pressure on those who are struggling.
"It's disappointing there has been no review or increase to Commonwealth Rent Assistance or income support payments, when we know housing is unaffordable right now," she said.
Ms Hansen also wanted to see governments look at vacancies in social housing properties and empty buildings to get more people into housing immediately.
"We really need to think outside the square at whats available," Ms Hansen said.
Ms Faithfull said she would like to see how much of the proposal would be for social housing, rather than affordable.
"Families that traditionally would have been able to afford affordable housing now can't," she said. "It has a flow-on effect. It's complex.
"We're seeing people who don't know where to go."
Both Ms Hansen and Ms Faithfull believed there also needed to be more regulation on the rental industry, to address issues such as no grounds evictions.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
