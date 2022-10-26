Newcastle Herald
Second man charged over alleged East Maitland jewellery store robbery

Updated October 26 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:00am
A second man has been charged over his alleged involvement in the robbery of a jewellery store in East Maitland earlier this year.

