Second man charged over jewellery store heist

Second man charged over Green Hills jewellery store heist on July 6

Updated October 26 2022 - 5:00am, first published 3:51am
A second man has been charged in relation to a jewellery store robbery in East Maitland where an emergency tool was used to smash a cabinet.

