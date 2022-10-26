Second man charged over jewellery store heist

A second man has been charged in relation to a jewellery store robbery in East Maitland where an emergency tool was used to smash a cabinet.
Police were called to Stockland Green Hills about 9.30am on July 6 following reports of a robbery at a jewellery store.
Officers were told a man approached the store and allegedly used an emergency tool to smash the glass of a jewellery cabinet. He left with "a number of items".
Local police conducted initial inquiries, before State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives took charge of the matter under Strike Force Malwood.
As part of ongoing investigations, a 38-year-old man was arrested at a home in Tenambit in September and charged with steal from the person value more than $5000, destroy or damage property, and larceny. He remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries, strike force detectives attended Silverwater Correctional Centre and arrested a 36-year-old man about 9am on Wednesday.
He was charged with steal from the person value less than $150,000 value, face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, larceny, and destroy or damage property.
The man was remanded in custody and appeared at Maitland Local Court today, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on November 3.
