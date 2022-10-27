4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Exquisitely presented, this spectacular residence has to be seen to be appreciated, and its attention to detail is to an exceptionally high standard. This home spreads over two superb levels, revealing a gorgeous sense of space and quality.
As you enter the upper-level living area you will be delighted with what this home has to offer. Featuring high ceilings, and a large living and dining area that is well-serviced by the provincial \ modern style kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. This area would be an absolute joy to spend time in as it spills out onto a large covered alfresco area with a bushland reserve as its backdrop perfect for entertaining.
There are three bedrooms and a study (or fourth bedroom) on this level. The huge master bedroom leads to a stunning en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.
As you progress to the lower level of this stylish property there is a kitchenette, wine cellar, and an additional living area that has a lounge, bathroom, and laundry. The fourth/ fifth bedroom is located on this level giving you the option of turning this space into a fully self-contained granny flat.
Nearby to the John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle University, highly regarded schools, and a host of shopping and restaurant options, this home is ready to impress its new owner.
