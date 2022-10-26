THE Arctic Monkeys seemingly joined the likes of Radiohead and Tame Impala on their 2018 record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino by producing an album that polarised their traditional indie-rock fan base.
In time those aforementioned acts eventually won over their doubters with the boldness of their adventures.
Hindsight hasn't been as kind to the jazz rock-inspired Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Disappointingly for some fans The Arctic Monkeys' seventh album The Car doesn't steer the course back to 2013's career-peak AM, but instead, it travels along a more assured and concise road than its predecessor.
This could be the album that convinces fans of the merits of the UK band's artistic new direction.
Alex Turner was once a lager-loving lad from Sheffield with a witty turn of phase that "bet that you look good on the dance floor," whereas he's now transformed into this cynical late-night Lothario who croons for his love to not "get emotional, that ain't like you, yesterday's still leaking through the roof."
Tranquility... was the first failure of The Arctic Monkeys' storied career and the blow to Turner's confidence permeates much of The Car.
On Big Ideas, as the mournful strings swell, Turn sings, "I've conjured up wonderful things/ The ballad of what could have been."
Sculptures Of Anything Goes, led by foreboding synths, drums and strings addresses their past failure with, "Puncturing your bubble of relatability/ With your horrible new sound."
The closest the band comes to past glories is on Body Paint, a story about unfaithfulness and jealously, which builds until Turner lets the Monkeys off the leash with a rare guitar solo.
Elsewhere, The Arctic Monkeys introduce '70s soft-rock and funk influences. Jet Skis On The Moat channels Mind Games-era John Lennon and the disco-inspired I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am is probably the catchiest track the band has produced since Do U Wanna Know?
If you arrived at The Car hoping to hear The Arctic Monkeys return to the sleazy indie-rock of AM you'll be disappointed. But The Car offers a new road with its own pleasures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.