IT'S been seven years, an EP and now two albums since former The Voice contestant, Celia Pavey, ditched sweet acoustic folk in favour of the electronic-pop grandiosity of Vera Blue.
It's a move that's worked wonders for the once wide-eyed girl from Forbes.
The 28-year-old has supported Australian electronic star Flume and indie-folk heavyweight Matt Corby, played the biggest festival stages in Australia, cracked the triple j Hottest 100 top-20 with her single Lady Powers and her 2019 single Rushing Back has attracted almost 120 million streams on Spotify.
It's the type of sustained success and credibility the vast majority of Pavey's other reality TV contemporaries could only dream of.
Essential to that success is the confidence Pavey takes from her Vera Blue persona. It's almost an armour or a mask to empower her deepest emotions.
"I have a stage outfit, but I also put on something that makes me feel like Vera Blue or makes me ready to get into the mood before I go to the festival," Pavey says over a Zoom call from her Sydney home, which features a Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band poster on the wall.
"So I'll put something really colourful on or sparkly, and once I'm there I'm in the mood, I'm getting into Vera mode.
"There's something really exhilarating about that. I guess it is an armour, but it is still my soul and all the things I talk about are really personal, but the project allows me to really say everything I want to say."
And Pavey had plenty to say on her second Vera Blue album, Mercurial.
Following the release of her J Award-nominated album of the year Perennial in 2017, Pavey started work on the follow-up in 2018 with her longtime collaborators Andy and Thom Mak.
Despite the success, it was a difficult time for Pavey. She experienced bouts of writer's block and battled depression and anxiety, which she describes as a quarter-life crisis.
But rather than languish in the darkness she felt, Pavey purposely wrote songs to urge herself out of the hole.
Addressing her feelings, in turn, helped to stoke her creative fire.
"When we were working on the album there were a lot of moments when I was in a dark state," she says.
"Apart from Everything Is Wonderful, which is one of the darkest songs on the album, there were moments where I wanted to almost ignore my mental health problems and create something that was almost the opposite or an idea of feeling better in the future."
Pavey is in a better place these days, but admits it's an ongoing battle of self care.
"I've learnt to accept it, understand it and acknowledge all the emotions I go through," she says. "There's so many people in my life who are also going through tough stages, but we all come together and we can talk about it.
"That's what is also powerful with this body of work. I am talking about those emotions and how difficult emotions are sometimes to navigate.
"But I'm also realising that emotions, are in a way, a super power if you allow them to be and a form of connection and empowerment."
Not all the songs from Mercurial come from a personal space. Pavey has also been inspired by the experiences of those around her.
The Curse, was written about a friend's reluctance to tell somebody they're in love with them, while latest single Mermaid Avenue, named after a beachfront street near Pavey's South Coogee home, came from Thom Mak's heartbreak.
"When I got in the studio with Thom, who I write all my songs with, he was going through heartbreak at the time," she says. "The song started as a love song and then naturally morphed into this beautiful, but still heart-breaking, song as well."
Not every moment of Mercurial carries heavy emotional weight. The disco-flavoured Feel Better - potentially the album's strongest track - just wants to shrug off your woes and hit the dance floor.
"I think there's a time and place for an ordinary pop song," she says.
"I always really like having some message or saying something that I think people will resonate with, or just something I feel I need to get off my chest at the time."
Vera Blue's Mercurial is released on Friday.
Her national album tours visits the Civic Theatre, Newcastle (November 5); Costa Hall, Geelong (November 11); Forum Theatre, Melbourne (November 12) and Enmore Theatre, Sydney (December 17).
