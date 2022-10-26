Around 30 firefighters were working to contain a house fire on Harriet Street at Wallsend Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called around 2.30pm, and were confronted by a house well-alight on arrival, a spokesperson for the NSW Fire Brigade said.
The fire had spread through the roof causing a partial collapse but firefighters, who remained active at the scene more than an hour after the initial callout, were able to contain the blaze and protect nearby property.
Paramedics were called as a precaution, though there were no reports of injury and, it was understood, there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, a spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
