IF Hussy Hicks decided everything was too hard and threw in the towel, you could hardly blame them.
Like everyone in the music industry, the blues & roots duo suffered the financial hardship and logistical nightmare of the pandemic, but then they were further devastated in February by Lismore's deadly record-breaking flood.
On the morning that Hussy Hicks' new single Same Boat was released, Leesa Gentz (vocals) and Julz Parker (guitar) were literally using a kayak to escape their house and studio, which was completely submerged by the surging Wilsons River.
They also used the kayak to rescue an elderly neighbour.
Much of their vintage musical equipment was destroyed, so naturally tensions were high earlier this week when a possible third major flood in a year for Lismore was forecast. Thankfully the warning was downgraded on Monday.
"I think we're all gonna be OK," Gentz says from South Australia where Hussy Hicks were on tour. "Everyone is taking the highest precautions now because we know what's predicted won't necessarily be what happens.
People either totally get the app and go in and play the games or it makes no sense to them.- Leesa Gentz, Hussy Hicks
"There was a fair bit of anxiety going on yesterday with me and Julz wondering what was happening and being so far away."
Their minds were eased slightly knowing their musical equipment was stored in military-grade waterproof bags that were donated after the February flood.
It's taken months for Hussy Hicks to get their house and studio back to a sense of normalcy and they're feeling positive about the future following the release of their EP I Am Not A Dog two weeks ago.
The EP's three singles have also been accompanied with individual eight-bit video games played through the Hussy Hicks app. There's the all-to-ironic Same Boat where the players control an inflatable boat of Hussy Hicks downstream escaping and avoiding a myriad of obstacles.
Capitulation is a choose-your-own-adventure, as the band road trips to their next festival performance and in I Am Not a Dog Hussy Hicks battle against their alter-egos, the Hussy Hacks.
"People either totally get the app and go in and play the games or it makes no sense to them," Gentz laughs.
Same Boat proved a surprise hit. The retro-looking game reached No.2 on the Apple app charts, beating Grand Theft Auto, and only missing No.1 to gaming juggernaut Minecraft.
Gentz says they were looking for a novel approach to the record-and-release album cycle.
"Julz had the idea of creating an interactive film clip for years," she says. "It was something we wanted to do, we just didn't know how to go about it.
"We chatting to these friends as this little concept and it grew into something quite big."
By no means does Gentz identify herself as a gamer.
"On the Capitulation game they wanted something that anyone could play, you didn't need to think like a gamer," she says.
"The whole choose-your-own-adventure thing, I love that. I've played that game so many times and there's still endings I haven't come across.
"I'm pretty terrible. I'm the one in Mario Kart who ends up going the wrong way."
However, I Am Not a Dog is not all fun and games. The EP also articulates vehement anger.
The bluesy title track was written about the frustration Gentz felt about disparity during the pandemic where 20-people music gigs were not permitted while thousands turned out for televised sporting events.
"It's an extremely difficult thing to spend a couple of years to be constantly told what you do isn't important, that you work in an 'unessential industry'," Gentz says.
"As far as people's mental well being that was really tough. It was super tough for me.
"You're in this position where you don't want to be rebellious and we obviously realise this was a big deal and the whole world adjusted because of COVID, but you still have feelings and are a functioning person.
"For me there was a lot to process and a lot of frustration to get out."
Hussy Hicks spent much of lockdown bunkered down on their five-hectare property on the Wilsons River writing around the camp fire and recording experimental music to "expel the frustration through music".
The constant rain across the eastern states due to La Nina this year has continued to frustrate the music industry.
Hussy Hicks were supposed to play Rock The Ranges music festival at Quorn in South Australia along with Birds Of Tokyo and The Black Sorrows last weekend, but it was cancelled a day out due to bad weather.
Hussy Hicks picked up a last-minute winery show to soften the blow.
"I do think we're gonna have to re-think things," she says. "It's very difficult now.
"We have a lot of expenses to outlay to put on a tour only to end up somewhere with four or five people and then the event gets pulled 24 hours before.
"There's a whole bunch of things we have to take into account now, whether it's COVID or weather events."
You can Hussy Hicks on tour at:
Stag & Hunter Hotel, Newcastle (November 4)
Patonga Blues Across The Bay, Patonga (November 5)
Blues and Berries, Woolgoolga (November 6)
Star Court Theatre, Lismore (November 18)
Regent Theatre, Murwillumbah (November 19)
Sounds Delicious, Jervis Bay (November 24)
Manly Fig, Sydney (November 25)
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour (November 27)
Memorial Park, The Entrance (December 31)
Tamworth Services Club (January 21)
Archie's Creek Hotel (March 10)
Chillout Festival, Daylesford (March 11)
Way Out West Roots Music Club, Newport (March 12)
Royal Oak, Launceston (March 19)
Canberra Blues Club (March 24)
