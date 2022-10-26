Newcastle Herald
Golf: Blake Windred tunes up for big summer with second place in Waratah Pro-am

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 26 2022 - 7:30am
Sydneysider James Conran broke through for his first win as a professional, firing an eight-under 63 to win the Waratah Pro-am on Wednesday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

BLAKE Windred may have finished second to former NSW amateur teammate James Conran in the Waratah Pro-am on Wednesday but the Charlestown gun was glad his game was heading in the right direction.

