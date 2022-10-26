I think the pressure is more on them.- RENO PISCOPO
JETS game-breaker Reno Piscopo is not sure if he will be deployed at the point of the attack, on the left or as a number 10 against Western Sydney on Friday night.
But the creative spark is certain of one thing - he won't get the time and space he was afforded in a man-of-the match performance in the 3-1 rout of Wellington.
Jets coach Arthur Papas summed it up best: "Reno was involved in everything positive for us."
Playing as a false No.9 in the absence of injured hit man Beka Mikeltadze, Piscopo provided an assist for Beka Dartsmelia, was heavily involved in Trent Buhagiar's goal and pulled the strings in the front third.
"We approached the game against Wellington a bit different with me playing as a false nine or [second] 10," Piscopo said. "It was the first time I had played that role in a while. I know how to play there and felt comfortable in that position. I can play anywhere up front. Maybe not as a real nine.
"I think Wanderers will be a little more aggressive after seeing what we did to Wellington."
Mikeltadze trained on Wednesday and appears on track to return against Wanderers.
"He is getting back into things. It a matter of ensuring he is 100 per cent," Piscopo said. "We know what Beka can do. He scored a lot of goals last season and this season, first game, he scored a great goal.
"He gives us confidence because we know we have a striker up front who can finish."
Coach Marko Rudan rebuilt the Wanderers roster after finishing 10th last season. The early signs have been good. They recorded 1-0 wins over Perth and Melbourne Victory and drew 1-all with Brisbane.
"They are undefeated and we are undefeated. I think the pressure is more on them," Piscopo said.
"We played them in pre-season and know the players that they have. We have to get the basics right on how to close them down and the pressing side of things. We have to show everyone we are a quality team and this is our chance to do it."
.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.