Unpopular, as it's named, features extensive material from the never-before-seen archive of music entrepreneur Stephen 'Pav' Pavlovic. The exhibition explores the global rise of the alternative music scene that included cornerstone bands such as Nirvana, Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Fugazi and Bikini Kill. It features more than 200 objects from Pavlovic's extensive archive, alongside stories and oral histories from the community of artists he worked with, bringing visitors backstage and behind the scenes of this era of live music.