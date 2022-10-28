The Powerhouse Museum in Sydney opened a hard rockin' exhibition this week that will appeal to music fans everywhere.
Unpopular, as it's named, features extensive material from the never-before-seen archive of music entrepreneur Stephen 'Pav' Pavlovic. The exhibition explores the global rise of the alternative music scene that included cornerstone bands such as Nirvana, Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Fugazi and Bikini Kill. It features more than 200 objects from Pavlovic's extensive archive, alongside stories and oral histories from the community of artists he worked with, bringing visitors backstage and behind the scenes of this era of live music.
Pavlovic began his career promoting shows, music tours and festivals at 19, making his name bringing ground-breaking international musicians to Australia, including the only Australian tour for Nirvana.
A spotlight on Nirvana is an exhibition highlight, featuring live footage of the band's first performance in Australia at the Phoenician Club in Sydney in 1992 and Kurt Cobain's Martin Guitar (on loan from Peter Freedman, founder of RDE), played during his 1993 MTV Unplugged performance in New York, now holding the record for the most expensive guitar in the world.
In 1995 Pavlovic launched the hugely significant Summersault festival across five Australian cities, shaping an era-defining bill that included Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Beck, Foo Fighters, Pavement, Rancid, Jawbreaker, Bikini Kill and The Amps.
Pavlovic has worked alongside Powerhouse curators, designer Alice Babidge and sound designers Warren Ellis and Julian Wessels, to develop the exhibition. Original objects on display from Pavlovic's archive include photographs, posters, graphic art, fanzines, tour itineraries, setlists, and personal handwritten letters and postcards. Unseen video footage and unheard music demos and live audio recordings provide a dynamic audio-visual experience.
Powerhouse will also present a music photography masterclass with Sophie Howarth, analogue art workshops led by designers Ben Brown and Paul Curtis and a curated Powerhouse Late.
UNCENSORED: Film program
Across three nights from Friday, December 2 throough Sunday, December 4, Powerhouse will screen documentaries that pay homage to the key rock bands of the periods, including Cosmic Psychos: Blokes You Can Trust (2013), Fugazi's Instrument (1999), Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015), The Man from Mo'Wax (2016) and the Australian premiere of Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr. (2021). Through personal archives and interviews, these films capture the energy and work ethic of bands that defined the movement. Tickets include film screenings and late-night exhibition access.
UNPRODUCTIVE: Analogue art workshops with Ben Brown and Paul Curtis
The artists behind the posters in Unpopular, Ben Brown and Paul Curtis, will lead analogue art workshops and drop-in sessions for families and young people during the April 2023 school holidays focused on music and analogue art processes. Participants can learn different illustration techniques to design and create music posters using a variety of art mediums, such as collage, paint, liquid chalk, and screen printing. Alongside poster making, a series of digital workshops will explore music making and coding.
UNFOCUSED: Music photography masterclass with Sophie Howarth
Sophie Howarth, who documented many of Pavlovic's tours, will lead a music photography masterclass that explores her career, the history and visual anthropology of music photography and how to capture the movement and mayhem of rock musicians. The masterclass will be held at Powerhouse Ultimo, with participants able to capture content at Powerhouse Late: Underground on November 3.
The Powerhouse Museum is free entry.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.