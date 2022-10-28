Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Attention Maggots: Knotfest is coming to Australia in 2023

LR
By Lisa Rockman
October 28 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knotfest confirms 2023 Australian dates

Knotfest, the destination festival brand curated by US heavy metal band Slipknot, is coming to Australia in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.