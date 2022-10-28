Knotfest confirms 2023 Australian dates

Knotfest, the destination festival brand curated by US heavy metal band Slipknot, is coming to Australia in 2023.
The music and counter-culture experience will kick off on March 24 at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne before making its way to Sydney on March 25 at Centennial Park and wrapping up in Brisbane on March 26 at RNA Showgrounds.
Headlined by Slipknot, the festival line-up includes Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spritbox, Story of the Year, Alpha Wolf, Void of Vision, Bad Omens and Malevolence.
The Knotfest Museum will also be making its way to Australia for the first time, featuring a jaw-dropping collection of items from Slipknot's history.
Slipknot (whose fans refer to themselves as "Maggots") have won a Grammy Award (and been nominated for 10), scored 12 Platinum and 41 Gold album certifications, and have logged more than 8.5 billion global streams to date.
In addition to marking the group's third consecutive No.1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, Slipknot's sixth full-length album, We Are Not Your Kind, topped the charts in 12 countries in 2019.
Slipknot's latest album, The End, So Far, went to No.1 on the album charts in Australia, their fourth straight No.1 here.
Representing Australia on the line-up are Alpha Wolf, Northlane, Void of Vision and Parkway Drive.
Parkway Drive are an ARIA Award-winning, chart topping metal band from Byron Bay whose seventh record, Darker Still (2022), topped the ARIA Chart upon release, marking their third consecutive No.1 album in Australia.
Their latest film, Viva The Underdogs (2020), premiered in cinemas around the globe and can now be streamed on Netflix.
Parkway Drive also appeared on an episode of ABC TV's Australian Story earlier this month to talk about how the band almost imploded due to constant touring and recording.
