Sport is all about moments. Donnell Wallam now owns a special one.
Both in and out of context, what transpired at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night was something else. Together it was the sum of all its parts and close to a perfect script.
Wallam made her Test debut, became the third Indigenous player to represent Australia, was thrust into a tight tustle midway through the last quarter and produced a perfect shooting display, capped off with a match-winning goal delivered in the dying seconds - each milestones in their own right.
On top of all that, Wallam managed to cast aside a controversial build up to the English match, one that has divided public opinion, with financially stricken Netball Australia having lost a $15 million sponsorship deal from Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.
Wallam requested an exemption from wearing the company's logo because of shocking comments made by the mining giant's founder, the late Lang Hancock, in the 1980s in which he suggested the sterilisation of Aboriginals.
Reaction from the sell-out crowd was telling. Building in support throughout the thrilling encounter - first when Wallam was introduced pre game, again but with more gusto when taking the court for the first time and lastly when delivering the clutch play like a seasoned pro.
The Novocastrian faithful, an estimated 4300, simply erupted and lifted the roof of the venue. A deafening noise drowning out the full-time hooter.
Wallam broke the deadlock in Australia's 55-54 victory against the Roses, but, perhaps more importantly, the Diamonds may well have unveiled a new shooting star.
She had a real presence as soon as she graced the court, hand raised requesting the ball and putting away the first of eight perfect attempts during tense, closing stages.
However, the finale was pure instinct.
Collecting the pass inside the circle as the clock raced down to single digits and opting to take a risk. Rather than traditionally pausing and standing to shoot, she simply continued in motion, took her allocated strides and launched into the air like a basketball lay up.
Wallam seized the moment in every possible way.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
